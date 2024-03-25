We had already reported it last year, but now all that seems missing is Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s official status as the new James Bond. According to the Sun, after delays due to the Hollywood strike, Eon Productions, the production company behind the 007 films, is working on a new script to bring the British secret agent back to the big screen.

A production source suggests: “Bond is Aaron’s job, if he wants to take it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response. As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.” For his part, Aaron Taylor-Johnson did not go too far in an interview with Numéro magazine: «I find it fascinating and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the role of James Bond

Even before the release of No time to die, the last film in the saga starring Daniel Craig, there had been a lot of talk about his successor and many names were circulating for the coveted role. Among these Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets the required requirements: good actor, British, 33 years old. The only “flaw” is that he is already better known to the public than the previous James Bonds when they began their adventure in this world; but according to Mark O’Connell, author of Catching Bullets: Memoirs of a Bond Fan, this will not be a problem, on the contrary:

«After Craig’s departure a new Bond is not just a red carpet dress and a watch sponsorship arm. He must be a film star, an ambassador of series and cinema, a media diplomat, an anointed son of British culture and the face of a billion-dollar ecosystem of products and sponsorships.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has entered the hearts of many viewers and comic book fans since he played Kick-Ass in the film of the same name and its sequel; for comic films he continued with Avengers Age Of Ultron and this year he will star in Kraven – The Hunter. We have also seen him in Tenet, Bullet Train, The King’s Man – Origins and now or we are waiting at the cinema also in the stellar cast of The Fall Guy.

He played John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy and for his performance as Ray Marcus in the thriller Nocturnal Animals he won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor and was nominated for a BAFTA Award in the same category. While waiting for the official announcement, Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the seventh film protagonist of the saga based on the works of Ian Fleming, after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

“My name is Bond… James Bond”

In our collective imagination, agent 007 represents the spy par excellence. The success of James Bond is the result of the longest running saga in the history of cinema, produced by EON Productions Ltd.. The official films were supervised first by Harry Saltzman and Albert Broccoli and now by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and present some features common: intercontinental journeys undertaken during the adventures of the protagonist, his last-ditch challenges against the enemy of the moment, the sports and fully equipped cars, the fascinating Bond Girls; the franchise is also characterized by the memorable musical theme created by Monty Norman.