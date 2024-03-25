Last Friday, March 22, María Corina Machado announced her official replacement that she would continue with her path for this year’s elections: Corina Yoris Villasana. The Venezuelan opposition accepted the change and provided all its support to the new representative. However, after this announcement and despite having everything in order, the National Electoral Council (CNE) does not allow her to register her candidacy by any means. Now, her battle is against the clock and her participation in the electoral race is at risk.

CNE Registry 2024: what happened to Corina Yoris?

According to a press conference called by the Venezuelan opposition, headed by Corina Yoris, the impediment of the candidate to register her participation in the National Electoral Council and be part of the electoral race for the Presidency of Venezuela was reported.

“We have made every attempt to enter the MUD and UNT card data. The system is completely closed. […] We have exhausted all means at our disposal so that this can be resolved; Among them, we have tried to go personally to the CNE to present an extension, but we could not do it, because the entire city is militarily taken,” said Yoris.

The deadline for candidates to register, according to the CNE electoral schedule, expires on Monday, March 25.

Does Corina Yoris have dual nationality?

Given the hoax that circulated on the Internet that Yoris has dual nationality, Uruguayan and Venezuelan, and that is why he could not run for the Presidency of the llanero country, the opposition leader denied this false news through his X account.

“I was born in Caracas, my parents were born in Venezuela and I never opted for a nationality other than Venezuelan,” he said.

Pablo Mauricio Viana Martínez, deputy of the House of Representatives of Uruguay, confirmed that Yoris does not have dual nationality. Photo: Corina Yoris/X

When are the elections in Venezuela 2024?

Venezuela will once again be the scene of a new electoral process. In 2024, the presidential elections will be held, where a series of candidates will compete for the presidential seat.

This election day will take place on Hugo Chávez’s birthday: July 28, the date on which we would seek to appeal to the nostalgia of the old and new Chavistas to achieve a new victory for Nicolás Maduro.

“What Chavismo is trying to do is reunify those who, at some point, voted for Chávez, who always had a high level of popularity and support to try to get that voter to return and vote for Maduro,” explained Benigno Alarcón Deza, political analyst and director of the Center for Political and Government Studies of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB).

