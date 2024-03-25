loading…

Singapore asks the Israeli embassy to remove posts about Palestine. Photo/Reuters

SINGAPORE – Singapore asked the Israeli embassy in the city-state to remove “insensitive” social media posts about Palestine over the weekend after warning that they could inflame tensions.

The Israel-Hamas war and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza since the militants’ unprecedented attack on October 7 have stirred dissent across the world.

The post reportedly said Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Koran, but Palestine — the name Palestinians give to the country they hope will become an independent and sovereign state — is not mentioned.

Singapore Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said he asked the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the Israeli embassy to delete the post made on Sunday (24/3/2024) after learning about it, and the mission immediately did so.

“The post on the Israeli embassy’s social media page is completely unacceptable. “I was very disappointed when I was told about it,” said Shanmugam, reported by Al Arabiya.

“It was insensitive and inappropriate. This risks undermining our safety, security and harmony in Singapore.”

Shanmugam said the post had been deleted.

“Posts like this can… inflame tensions, and could harm the Jewish community here. “The anger from these posts has the potential to spill over into the physical realm,” he added.