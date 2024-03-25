loading…

GAZA – Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi is the leader of ISIS. Following the death of former ISIS leader Abu al-Hussain al-Hussaini al-Qurashi in the first half of 2023, al-Qurayshi was announced as the new caliph on 3 August 2023.

According to Counter Extremism, not much is known about al-Qurayshi and the exact timeline of his appointment as ISIS leader. Although the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) claimed to have killed Abu al-Hussain in northern Syria on 29 April 2023, ISIS did not confirm Abu al-Hussain’s death until 3 August 2023.

In an audio statement, an ISIS spokesperson announced that Abu al-Hussain was killed in clashes with rival group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Details regarding the location and time of Abu al-Hussain’s death remain unclear, although HTS controls parts of northwestern Syria. The group also announced the appointment of al-Qurayshi as the group’s new leader.

1. Improve the Organizational Structure and Increase the Number of Guerrillas



In the view of Max J. Prowant, a researcher at the Institute of Religion and Democracy from the University of Texas, a tough task awaits Abu Hafs’ leadership. This is because ISIS experienced many setbacks due to several factors, both organizational and personnel.

“Having so many caliphs in such rapid succession could mean that affiliated groups are losing confidence in the ISIS brand. On the personnel side, it is possible that ISIS leaders are having difficulty agreeing on a new caliph precisely because their ideal candidate has died or been captured by the authorities who hunted them,” said Prowant, reported by Newsweek.

2. Strengthening ISIS as a Strong Terror Organization



In addition to fighting this institutional decline, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi must revive a movement that appears to have lost momentum in Iraq and Syria. In 2021 and 2022, there are signs of a potential return of ISIS in the Middle East. With so many prison breaks and a series of ongoing attacks, this warning seems reasonable. However, in 2023 there will be a sharp decline compared to the previous two years.

In April 2022, for example, Iraq and Syria each experienced more than 100 attacks from ISIS agents. But in 2023, not a single month has seen more than 25 attacks. According to the inspector general’s latest report on Operation Inherent Resolve, ISIS in these countries is in a “survival posture at low operational speed.”

3. Strengthening the existence of ISIS



Given these conditions, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi is likely to face serious pressure from his affiliates to demonstrate his existence. But due to the high level of displacement and pressure from so many international players in Syria, a large-scale attack would only add to the military pressure already felt by ISIS remnants in the country.

“If this is true, the main question is whether affiliate groups in Africa and South Asia that are still alive and well will remain with the ISIS organization while they bide their time, looking for new members and waiting for external pressure to subside,” said Prowant.

4. Expansion of Terror to Europe to Africa



