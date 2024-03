SPECIAL / Government of Mexico

Chiapas is a destination that invites all Mexicans to explore at least once. With a rich number of archaeological sites such as Palenque and Bonampak and the impressive mountain landscapes, they offer unique experiences that exceed the expectations of any traveler.

In places like Zinacantán and Chamula, visitors have the opportunity to witness traditional ceremonies, purchase local crafts, and immerse themselves in the authenticity of indigenous life.