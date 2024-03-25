When a dog is looking for his ball in the bushes, does he have a mental image of that ball in his head? This is obvious, but in science such an internal image in the dog’s brain is not self-evident. In some experiments, dogs seem to have little understanding that the hidden object actually remains.

Hungarian and Norwegian researchers have put forward a powerful new argument for the mental imagination of dogs. Eighteen normal dogs were tested in a complex setup and were able to clearly understand a series of “names” from their owner. This includes commands such as “catch the ball” or “grab the stick.”

In the experiment, dogs with electrical sensors on their heads were presented with recordings of their owner giving such a “grasp command”, after which the dogs were shown the object in question or another (that was familiar to the dogs). . When the displayed object did not match the heard command, the vast majority (fourteen out of eighteen) of the dogs experienced a classic neurological sudden burst of electrical activity in the brain.

For the first time, there is neurological evidence that the sound of a word in a dog can actually trigger a mental representation of the corresponding object, the researchers gleefully write in a paper published in Current Biology on Friday. Otherwise these dogs wouldn’t be so surprised. Researchers would not be surprised if such mental imagination existed in more mammals.

Biologist Juliane Breuer (Max Planck Institute, Jena) has been studying the inner life of dogs for many years and, among other things, wrote the standard work “What Dogs Know” (2021). She is pleased with the new study, which she was not involved in. “I think it’s done well and the result is good because it reinforces the belief that dogs can actually understand things.”

Breuer was not surprised by the result. Not even because she herself recently underwent a similar (but not neurological) examination. The dogs had to follow a scent trail, and sometimes ended up finding something different than what they might have expected based on the scent. “They then demonstrated the same behavioral response of surprise that the researchers have now found in this brain spike.”

She also doesn’t expect only dogs to have such imagination, Bauer says. “I expect the same results from the scanner on apes, dolphins and parrots as we are seeing now with dogs.” And remember, we’re talking about words, not actual language, Breuer adds. And then, these are also human words. “Of course, in the world of dogs, smells are much more important and self-evident. But even with the help of smell, they have a clear internal representation of the object they are smelling.”

Breuer also explains why this type of research is so important. “In this new experiment, it’s really special to interact with an animal. Communication in most animals is two-way: between the sender and the recipient. This assumes a threefold relationship: between the sender and the receiver through an external object. This genre also features the famous alarm calls of meerkats, which are different from snakes and birds of prey. This means with the transmitter, receivers and object. But this is a very rare occurrence.”

In this communication game between sender and receiver, animals are particularly flexible as recipients, Breuer says. Here again: dogs understand quite a lot. “But as a broadcaster they are less flexible. Take my own dog: even when he knows he shouldn’t bark, he’s unlikely to be able to suppress it.”

The fact that the Hungarian-Norwegian study involved “normal” dogs is also important for scientific research into dog cognition. Because this field is still dominated by the wonder dog Rico, who in 2004 was found to know two hundred words for various objects, and then was able to learn new words very quickly – the last figure exceeded a thousand. It turned out that this is an exceptional talent: most dogs know only a few words and do not easily learn new ones.

Endless learning

Breuer has been working on a major project, Finding Rico, for several years: “With great effort, we have found twelve Rico dogs around the world,” she says. Yet many dog ​​owners are willing to endlessly train their dogs to learn new words. But Rico’s talent is very rare. My own dog is not included either.”

