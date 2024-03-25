Mexico will once again encounter the arrival of cyclone season, a period that could bring the possibility of strong tropical storms and hurricanes.

According to estimates, at least 43 hurricanes are expected to form during the year throughout the various regions of the country. Although most of these phenomena will only bring heavy rain, strong winds and possibly a rise in sea levels, however, there is always a concern that some of these hurricanes could have devastating consequences.

Hurricane Aletta is projected to be the first of 43 hurricanes expected this year. It is anticipated that it will affect states such as Baja California, Baja California Sur, Colima, Chiapas, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Sonora.

In addition to Hurricane Aletta, the arrival of tropical cyclones is expected in both the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean, which are the areas surrounding the national territory. For its part, this hurricane is expected for the first half of May in the Pacific Ocean.

The hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean runs from May 15 to November 30, 2024, while in the Atlantic Ocean it runs from June 1 to November 30 of the same year.

Given this situation, the population is recommended to stay informed through the media and local authorities to receive updates on cyclonic activity and take the necessary precautions.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions