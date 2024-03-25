This is NRC’s daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, the NRC shows what it means. Commentaries offer the reader a point of view, a point of view, and are an “ambulance” for the news of the day.

Was this a mistake on D66’s part? It seems so. This week MP Sneller (D66) asked his colleagues in Parliament to make a statement regarding the National Growth Fund. The creation of the fund caused some confusion about the impending opening of the fund on June 1, and Sneller decided that he could smooth the situation through an act of parliament.

But the exact opposite happened. A majority of the House of Representatives opposed Sneller’s request for support for reopening, after which outgoing Economy and Climate Minister Mikki Adriansens (VVD) suspended the fund entirely. No new applications from the public for now and no €3.4 billion in subsidies for growth and innovation projects for now.

This looks likely to lead to the premature end of the much-debated Wopke-Wiebes Foundation, named after its two founders Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Eric Wiebes (VVD). The independent fund was created in 2020, at a time of unprecedented financial abundance, and the government then pledged to spend a total of €20 billion on innovation projects over five years.

The first rounds were very successful. Billions have gone into promising projects, and governments, universities and the business community have invested a lot of time and money in presenting good projects. But politics has also increasingly taken the billion-dollar pot into its own hands. Firstly, the fund had already paid for the provision of free travel through the Western Scheldt Tunnel, and last fall the Audit Chamber, led by the VVD, withdrew hundreds of millions from the fund to prevent a planned increase in excise taxes on gasoline. And now the fund is completely stopped.

The question is whether this is bad. Times have changed since the foundation was created. Borrowing money is no longer free, and the time when governments could safely invest billions to spur growth and innovation is over. In addition, there is general criticism, in particular from the Council of State and the Court of Auditors, regarding the possibility of auditing such funds. In short, there are many opponents against such a design. It is not without reason that many parties (including the one that is now being formed) criticized the continued existence of the fund in their election manifestos.

But once it appears, stay away from it. The House of Representatives is at serious risk due to the sudden closure. Companies and governments that wanted to qualify for the new round had already invested a lot of time and money into it. Now it was all in vain. This leaves the government as an unreliable partner, especially at a time when the business community is already critical of the perceived erosion of the business climate. Even a separate fund, which was precisely intended to avoid the political problems of the day, is not immune to the fickle House of Representatives.

Now the business community is calling for at least keeping the funds that will still be distributed through the fund (more than 7 billion in total over the next two years) available for innovation. Form matters less now as long as the money keeps coming.

The emerging parties must find an answer to this. Content negotiations have not yet begun, but it appears that it will take more billions than it seems to satisfy the wishes of the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB. Each political party is, of course, free to govern the country as it sees fit. However, it would be wise to place policy coherence and the long term more central to their choices. Political opportunism could end up destroying much more than just the Growth Fund.

