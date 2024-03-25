Italy weather forecast

Situation. Weather forecasts show that while the latest disturbance associated with the Scandinavian Vortex is moving towards our central-south regions, an impressive flow of polar sea currents is heading without delay from the Labrador Sea towards the Anglo-Saxon sector. Here, Greenland’s ice currents will maintain a deep cyclonic vortex for many days, which will give way to a phase of bad weather that will accompany us in the first half of Holy Week, but which will somehow also affect Easter and Easter Monday. The first front associated with the minimum will reach us late Monday afternoon, preceded by a gradual strengthening of the sirocco winds, and will bring the first rains to the westernmost areas of the peninsula, mainly to the northwest, the central Tyrrhenian Sea and Sardinia. Temperatures are expected to rise significantly during this phase, especially in the south and Sicily, where temperatures could even exceed 25°C. The disturbance will then continue eastwards, affecting almost all of our regions by Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected in the north and Tyrrhenian regions. The events will mainly be showery or thunderstorm in nature and may also be severe. Snow also arrives in the Alps at altitudes below 1000 m, which can be abundant in the central-eastern Alpine arc, with accumulations locally estimated as high as 60/70 cm. All this will be accompanied by strong southerly winds and a significant drop in temperatures in the North.

Weather March 25. North: Mostly sunny day with some clouds. Cloud trend in the evening and the first phenomena arriving in the Western Alps. The temperature rises, maximum between 14 and 18.

Center: Sunny day with some clouds. Late evening increasing clouds over parts of the Tyrrhenian region, light rain in Tuscany. Stable temperature, maximum from 16 to 20.

South: scattered and clearing clouds, large accumulations in the evening over Campania and Sicily. Evening showers towards Sardinia. Temperature increase. Maximum from 17 to 22.

MONDAY: High pressure is broken by wet infiltration in the evening, leading to a rapid increase in cloud cover after a sunny day. Particularly on the northern coasts, the sky is mostly cloudy, but in the evening the cloudiness increases, up to overcast or very cloudy, foreshadowing light rain; on the southern coast the sky is initially slightly or partly cloudy, but starting in the afternoon the cloudiness increases; Over the northern plains and the capital skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy, although cloudiness increases to cloudy or very cloudy in the evening; A mixed day across the southern Plains, becoming clearer in the afternoon; in the sub-Apennines, low clouds and thinning bands of fog, up to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Worse in evening with light rain; In the Apennines the sky is mostly clear or slightly cloudy throughout the day, with the exception of some evening clouds. Light winds from the northeastern quadrants die out and move into the southeastern quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2250 meters. The sea is very stormy.

STABLE MONDAY THEN STRONG AND WINDY WEATHER BETWEEN 26 TO 27 HOURS, IMPROVING BETWEEN 28 TO 30 HOURS THEN POSSIBLE INSTABILITY IN THE EAST – Light local instability is expected, especially towards the Apennines during the afternoon-evening of 24 March. Monday will be stable, but cloudiness will increase from midday with light showers in the late afternoon, especially in the western sectors. Between the 26th and 28th there will be a disturbance, foreshadowing showers and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by intense southerly winds and a decrease in maximum values ​​by several points. Steady through March 29-30, with increasing highs and peaking above 21°C on Saturday 30. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the weather that awaits us over the next days, at the moment the most likely hypothesis is a variable Easter with some scattered rain , locally more organized and longer in Tuscany, while Easter Monday can be noticeably unsettled with occasional showers; the evolution will be determined in the next few days.

