The weather in Monterrey for this Monday, March 25, predicts that it will be with scattered clouds with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 31 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 24%.

In addition, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 19 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Tuesday March 26, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 17

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 16

Thursday March 28, 2024: some clouds, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 16

Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 16

Saturday March 30, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 18

Sunday, March 31, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 21

Monday, April 1, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 36 and low temperature of 22

