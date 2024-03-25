The weather in Cancun for this Monday, March 25, predicts that there will be clear skies with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees.
As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 7 km per hour.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 25 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 59%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 30 and minimum temperature of 26
Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26
Thursday March 28, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 24
Friday, March 29, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 22
Saturday March 30, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 22
Sunday, March 31, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23
Monday April 1, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 24
