When you say “Volvo” today, you can actually refer to one of two companies. In our case, we usually send it to Volvo Cars, a company that makes passenger cars and has been owned by Geely for about ten years. However, Volvo Trucks is still around, and as the name suggests, it’s all about making trucks… Until now.

Flexis as a new brand?

Volvo Trucks is about to make vans for the first time, and it’s not doing it alone. The Swedes will do this together with Renault, with which they are now secretly developing all their trucks. However, don’t think that you should expect Renault Trafics and Masters with the Volvo logo on our roads, because both sides are simply starting from scratch. To this end, they are creating a joint venture called Flexis SAS, in which they will each invest 300 million euros over the next three years, with the French transport company CMA CGM Group making an additional investment of 120 million euros.

With this money, Volvo and Renault want to focus on two main areas: pure electric platforms and “software-defined vehicles.” The latter term refers to vehicles whose functions are primarily determined by software, so they can evolve throughout their life cycle through updates. This life cycle should begin around 2026, when the joint venture wants to start producing its electric vans. It’s not entirely clear whether they will roll off the assembly line with Volvo and Renault logos on the nose or with the Flexis branding.