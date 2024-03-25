Verónica Abad, the vice president, declared that she will file a complaint with the authorities of the Inter-American Human Rights System, alleging that she is the object of harassment by the Government of Daniel Noboa, which also affects her family. The official broke her silence since Thursday, March 21, the day Sebastián Barreiro, her eldest son, was arrested in Cuenca for allegedly trying to negotiate influence illicitly.

In a conversation with the OPA media of Costa Rica, he stated that the arrest of his eldest son was carried out without any evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office and directly pointed out the President of the Republic Daniel Noboa as the promoter of said “persecution.”

Along these lines, she condemned Barreiro’s transfer to the high-security La Roca prison, a place that, according to her, is appropriate for alias ‘Fito’, the leader of the Los Choneros gang who escaped from prison at the beginning of the administration. of Noboa Azín, and not for his son.

YOU CAN SEE: Donald Trump saves Truth, a social network that Elon Musk rejected: “It has a terrible name”

Verónica Abad, vice president of Ecuador, reported that she fears for her life

Currently, the Ecuadorian vice president is in Israel, where she was assigned as an ambassador of peace and expressed her concern for her safety and that of her son, who “has been confined to the most dangerous place in Ecuador.”

She accused President Daniel Noboa of compromising her physical well-being and urged him to confront her directly to clarify “the reason behind such harassment and cruelty towards her,” including attacks on her family. To face this situation, she expressed the need for the president to appear before her instead of hiding behind the decree that exiled her or that of Chancellor Gabriela Sommerfeld, mentioning that he would require authorization to return to the country and defend her son.

Sebastián Barreiro Abad, son of the vice president of Ecuador, during the hearing to formulate charges. Photo: The Hour

YOU CAN SEE: Why are authoritarian governments like that of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador popular in South America?

The vice president of Ecuador says they are threatening her to make her resign

Abad stated that the Government’s purpose is to “eliminate her from the political scene” to prevent her from assuming the position of President of the Republic in the event that Noboa requests a license to carry out her re-election campaign.

“They are pressuring me to resign and get out of here. (…) It is a blow to my life and to the country’s institutions, they want to remove me from the presidency of the country.”

She believes that the capture of her son is a strategy to coerce her to resign from her diplomatic mission and thus there is a justification to fire her for not fulfilling her duties. For this reason, she considers requesting a license to return to the country, but first she wants to obtain the support of human rights entities to prevent the alleged plan to remove her from being carried out.

“If you are a just person, do justice to an innocent person, who has not done any harm or harm to you or to the Ecuadorian people,” said Abad, who indicated that they are pressuring her to resign from her duties.