Verisure Italia fined, the Antitrust: “Misleading advertising and behavior hindering the conclusion of the relationship”. But that is not all

The Competition and Market Authority has imposed a fine of 4 million and 250 thousand euros on Verisure Italy Srl, supplier of alarm systems and related services, for four conducts in violation of the Consumer Code.

The company carried out deceptive promotional activity from 2021 to October 30, 2023 through various communication channels (TV commercials, billboards, website). In particular, it omitted or did not highlight that, by signing the contract, the Verisure alarm system and equipment were not purchased which, instead, were only received on loan for free use.

From 2022, in the phase of withdrawal from the contract, we read in a note, the company will implement aggressive conduct with a series of behaviors that hinder the conclusion of the relationship, such as the failure or delay in accepting withdrawal requests, the continuation of invoicing in the months following the termination of service and the delayed or failed disinstallation of alarm systems.

Furthermore, from 2019, Verisure immediately begins to provide the service during the period of exercise of the right of withdrawal, without an express request from the customer, as required by the Consumer Code. This immediate start was automatically foreseen with the signing of the contract prepared by the company.

Finally, the indication – included in the contractual conditions from 2019 to 30 October 2023 – relating to the competent court to which the consumer could turn in the event of any disputes with the company was also ambiguous: in fact, it was not clearly stated that this jurisdiction coincides, as provided for by the Consumer Code, with that of residence or domicile of the consumer.

Verisure fined, satisfaction from Codacons for the Antitrust sanction

Codacons expresses satisfaction with the Antitrust sanction which punishes with a fine of over four million euros and misleading promotions by Verisure and incorrect behavior carried out to the detriment of consumers. “For some time – we read in a note – users have been targeted by advertisements from Verisure which sponsors its alarm services, messages which the Antitrust has however deemed misleading. The Authority has also sanctioned certain behaviors which are harmful to consumer rights, such as obstacles to the right of withdrawal, the continuation of invoicing in the months following the termination of the service and the delayed or failed disinstallation of alarm systems. These practices have produced evident economic damage to the company’s customers who are victims of such behaviour, and for This is why we believe that, in addition to the Antitrust fine, compensation is needed in favor of consumers involved in the sanctioned practices.”