Ventotene, March 25, 2024 – An initiative aimed at a community that someone jokingly called “101 Dalmatians”: this is the number of residents of Ventotene, born or adopted, who responded with enthusiasm and curiosity to the public invitation to take part in the “First Day knowledge”, organized by Extraordinary Government Commissioner Giovanni Machoce on Sunday, March 23.

“This is not a trip, but a visit to the construction site of the future Museum of Santo Stefano, which will give everyone the opportunity to understand the quality of the work being carried out and how it is going, without waste, without interruptions, without delays with the goal of creating a unique project in the world,” these are the words Machoche addressed to the community gathered in the meeting room of the town hall, before heading to the port where various boats ply to allow the historical families of Ventotene along with tourists. Scientists and researchers specially flocked to the island and to the associations that are constantly active here to reach to Santo Stefano and visit the former Bourbon prison in the already secured areas, following the ancient roads that mark the perimeter of the island on a magnificent spring day, passing through a cemetery whose security work has been completed.

Divided into groups, visitors were able to not only observe, but also ask questions and interact with the Commissioner before returning to Ventotene in the afternoon. “I believe that the community of Ventotene should increasingly be at the center of the project of restoration of the former Bourbon prison, my commitment is to communicate with them with transparency and continuity all the steps of the revitalization of Santo Stefano, in order to accompany them in the transformation. from what Ventotenesia already has today, but above all for the Ventotenesia of tomorrow it is a real treasure.” Given the success of the initiative, Macioche announced a new appointment to the Community before the summer.

