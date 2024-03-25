Rome, 25 March 2024 – The Carabinieri Compagnia di Roma Trionfale, with the support of the Carabinieri NAS and NIL, carried out extensive control activities in the area aimed at preventing and suppressing widespread crime in the Trionfale area.

Carabinieri from the Roman stations of Ottavia and Rome Flaminia arrested two Roman citizens, a 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of whom were ordered to be detained in prison. The Carabinieri of Rome’s Tomb of Nero station reported to the prosecutor’s office two foreigners, aged 27 and 46, who were found near their homes without a valid reason and were subject to special surveillance as part of public security measures.

In Bainzitsa Square, the carabinieri of the Roma Trionfale station reported a Bulgarian woman of no fixed abode for smearing a monumental fountain in the square with an acrylic marker, while a Tunisian citizen was found after being found in possession of more than 50 gram of hashish. During a traffic check, the carabinieri of Rome’s Medagle d’Oro station reported a motorist originally from Kosovo as he was stopped on board a vehicle with tools suitable for a robbery.

During an inspection of some commercial properties on the Cassia Veientana River, the carabinieri of the Rome station of Tomba di Nerone, with the help of the carabinieri NAN and NIL, seized more than 8 kg of food and 30 liters of untraceable and poorly stored drinks, and also disputed structural deficiencies, imposing a fine on the owner in the amount of 6000 euros.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

