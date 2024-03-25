Until the end of Music will arrive in Italian cinemas on March 28th, fresh from the award for Best Director at the Bergamo Film Meeting. The film is produced by Solaria Film and Okna produoes and will be distributed in cinemas by Lo Scrittoio and Solaria Film. Until the End of Music is written and directed by Cristiane Oliveira – a director whose films have been screened in more than 60 international festivals (winner of best screenplay at the Valencia IFF, the critics award at the São Paulo IFF and the award for best director at the Rio IFF) –

Until the End of Music tells the story of Chiara (Cibele Tedesco) and Alfredo (Hugo Lorensatti), an elderly married couple who live their lives one day at a time in what seems to be a renewed monotony after the death of their son. This state of suspension is interrupted when another son also decides to leave home and Chiara, after speaking with her cousin’s daughter’s boyfriend (Nicolas Vaporidis), approaches Buddhist philosophy.

At this point the woman becomes convinced that a small turtle that her husband brought home a few days earlier, and with which he travels in the car, could actually be the reincarnation of her deceased son. For this reason she chooses to accompany Alfredo during his usual trips as a salesman for the bars of Serra Gaúcha and this new situation leads her to discover her husband’s secrets and to reevaluate her conceptions towards life, death, religion and sins.

As Cristiane Oliveira points out, after the 2018 Brazilian elections won by the far right, a Christian morality very close to fascist populism has flourished. And religion is, in fact, one of the cornerstones of the film: the issues of the death of a child, loneliness, the desire to move forward and, at the same time, not wanting to forget are addressed. All always with an eye towards the Christian perspective.

A peculiarity of Fino alla fine della Musica is the choice of languages ​​used. Most of the dialogues, in fact, are in Talian (or Talian dialect), a Brazilian language officially recognized in 2014 with a Venetian basis formed by the encounter between Portuguese and the languages ​​of immigrants from northern Italy who arrived in Brazil in the 19th century.

The director decided to tell this story driven by the questions: What can shake a lifelong love? What exceeds the limits of our tolerance? Cristiane Oliveira has chosen to represent a story that starts from the small to broaden the discussion in a deeper way, mixing an intimate story, which exploits moments of subtle humor and magical realism, with much deeper themes.

As the director herself highlights, “the film follows the journey of a mature woman, Chiara, who tries to find something new to believe in through a contemplative human fable that investigates the ethics and complexity of love.”

The international jury of the 42nd edition of the Bergamo Film Meeting, composed of Michelangelo Frammartino (director), Vaida Kazlauskaitė (project coordinator European Film Forum Scanorama – Vilnius) and Paola Raiman (film critic and selector for Entrevues Belfort Film Festival) motivated the award of the Best Director award as follows:

Cristiane Oliveira conceives an unprecedented slow road movie: an elderly couple and a water turtle aboard an old family Ford del Rey move on the border between Brazil and Argentina, amidst linguistic resonances coming from distant lands (Portuguese mixed with Venetian dialect) in imbalance between real locations and bodies, on the one hand, and fiction, on the other. The film is a journey between historical truth and magical-religious suspension, in a world that is familiar and foreign to us at the same time, and which ultimately intercepts life in its purity.

Until the end of the music, from March 28th at the cinema.