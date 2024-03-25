“You must know what you must know, and then you will know. Did you know?” The German boy stepped very close to the camera to impart his wisdom with bleary-eyed, self-evident conviction. The mini-performance was interspersed with shots of him hugging a dog and an unknown passerby, while his companions laughed apologetically in the background. “And if you know…” He shook his head and smiled serenely. “Then it’s good to know.”

For several seasons now, Raven van Dorst from Nocturnal Animals (BNNVARA) has been going into town after midnight to see what his brothers who are still awake are up to. At the end of season six, the Dutch cities were explored, so Van Dorst crossed the border: last week to London, now to Berlin. There, the nightlife took the form of a boy with ecstatic eyes, a wrestler with a red tattoo on his eyeballs, a furry who preferred to dress up as a husky or a hyena, a group of good-natured followers of Her Krishna, and the list went on. then continue for a while.

The fact that Night Beasts still works so well has a lot to do with the charisma of the lead. Van Dorst always approaches all the extravagant nocturnal animals that (by chance?) cross his path with a healthy dose of wonder and enthusiasm, never dismissing them as a curiosity. Plus, in this final episode of the season, the atmosphere was friendly and the interviewees were so candid that it was almost a shame to cram all their stories into half an hour. When a man in a hyena costume casually mentions furry religion, it’s a shame there’s no time for follow-up questions.

However, there was a long wait in line to get into an exclusive nightclub in true Berlin style. “Should you only enter if you are considered fashionable enough,” Van Dorst asked the partygoer. But, he said, only people who had already gone too far or otherwise exuded negativity were excluded. In other words: “They are testing your atmosphere.”

Vibechek

The outcome of such a mood test on Sunday night probably wouldn’t have been too favorable for Frans Bromet, although it wouldn’t have hurt the idiosyncratic documentary filmmaker. In 2Doc Scootmobiel (NTR), he seemed particularly keen to ask as many people with scooters as possible if they were unhappy. A few other things he wanted to know from those interviewed (mostly disabled people) were whether they still thought life was worth living and whether they were lonely.

His courage was often rewarded with honest answers, but some of his interlocutors took Bromet’s questions worse. For example, with ninety-year-old Riet. “What does it feel like when you can’t walk anymore?” – Bromet asked her. “Very, very bad,” said Rit, until suddenly she thought: “What does this have to do with my scooter? I don’t like everything I’ve said so far.”

Bromet wanted to find out what exactly having a mobility scooter meant, he told Riet. “Everything you had to say goodbye to.” But he could not explain to the skeptical lady why he wanted to know all these personal things about her. Sometimes this cannot be explained convincingly. Maybe then you’ll just realize that you need to know it, and if you know it… then it’s good to know. Did you know?

Amber Wiznitzer and Wilfred Takken are NRC’s regular TV critics as of this week. They have already temporarily replaced Rinskie Kelewijn and will now be providing a Zap section every two weeks.

