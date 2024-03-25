The Italy-Ecuador friendly football match, broadcast yesterday on Rai1, was seen by 5,104,000 spectators with a 25.7% share, making it the most watched program of Sunday prime time. In second place was ‘The Record Show’ on Canale 5, with 2,111,000 viewers and a 14.6% share. Third place for ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ on the Nove, with 2,133,000 and a 10.2% share (the greater number of spectators but a smaller share, compared to Canale 5, is due to the shorter duration of Fazio’s programme, which in the second part called ‘Il Tavolo’ then totaled 1,279,000 spectators and a 10.6% share).

Following, among other prime time ratings: ‘Un Amore di Maggiordomo’ on Rai2 (1,248,000 spectators, share 6.1%), ‘Viaggio nell’Isola Misteriosa’ on Italia 1 (1,102,000 spectators, share 5.7%) , ‘Guess Who Comes to Dinner’ on Rai3 (680,000 spectators, share 3.9%), ‘Zona Bianca’ on Rete4 (605,000 spectators, share 4.3%), ‘Una Giorno Particolare’ on La7 (357,000 spectators, share 3.2%), ‘Grandpa This Time It’s War’ on TV8 (147,000 spectators, 0.8% share).

In the afternoon, on Canale 5, ‘Noah’s Ark’ obtained 2,601,000 spectators (18.5% share), ‘Beautiful’ 2,335,000 spectators (17.2% share). ‘Terra Amara’ 2,659,000 spectators (22% share), ‘Verissimo’ 2,333,000 spectators (22.2% share), in the first part, and 1,972,000 spectators (16.4% share) in the second part.

Also in the afternoon, on Rai1, ‘Domenica In’ totaled 2,393,000 spectators (share 17.7%), in the presentation, 2,364,000 spectators (share 18.3%) in the first part, 1,856,000 spectators (share 16.7%) in the second part, and 1,691,000 spectators (16.3% share), in the last part, ‘Da Noi… A Ruota Libera’ recorded 1,847,000 spectators (15.9% share).