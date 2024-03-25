The video message in which Kate Middleton stated that she had cancer and was undergoing preventive chemotherapy, “was a necessary outing otherwise they would never have left her alone. She is a public figure, but she has the right to treatment in peace , what this ‘outing’ refers to is the strength of a woman who, also speaking to other women, communicates how she transformed suffering, fear and disorientation into a positive message: you are not alone and you cannot win alone, but you must have hope”. Elisabetta Iannelli, lawyer, vice-president of Aimac, the Italian Association of Cancer Patients and general secretary of Favo (Federation of voluntary associations in oncology), underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, speaking on the content of the message from the Princess of Wales which she chose to make his illness public.

“Kate had the ability to change the narrative about her illness – continues Iannelli – she specified that she had to elaborate, find a way to talk to her children who were still young and also exposed to their mother’s illness. And then she remembered the fundamental role of her husband, the caregiver, and this seems like recognition to me. It is very beautiful that she concluded this painful public outing with a strong message of hope. I believe – concludes the vice-president of Aimac – that in many women who are going through the same suffering, there is an identification that can help them.”