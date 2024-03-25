This Monday, March 25, a New York appeals court authorized the former president of the United States, Donald Trump (2017-2021), to pay a lower bail than that originally established in a case of civil fraud.

The former president must now pay bail of 175 million dollars within ten days (instead of 464 million), while the appeal for the sentence that requires him to pay 454 million dollars is resolved.

This is an important lifeline for the former president, who, along with some of his children and his company, was fined after Judge Arthur Engoron noted that Trump and the other defendants fraudulently inflated the value of their assets.

For weeks, Donald Trump has tried to avoid paying this money and, as the Republican presidential candidate’s lawyers indicated last week, he had not been able to raise enough money to pay bail.

Additionally, Trump has asked an appeals court panel to stay the sentence while he continues to challenge it, but that court has not yet ruled.

Today, once again, Donald Trump once again pointed out that it is all a witch hunt by the Democrats.

“I did nothing wrong and New York should never be in a position like this again. Businesses are fleeing (the city), violent crime is flourishing and it is very important that this be resolved in its entirety as soon as possible,” he told reporters this Monday.

Today’s ruling avoids, for now, the possibility that New York Attorney General Letitia James will try to seize the former president’s property to enforce the sentence against him, something that would have had a high symbolic value.

“Donald Trump still faces liability for his astonishing fraud. The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family and his organization. The $464 million judgment – plus interest – against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands,” James noted in a statement today.

The former president’s net worth has been estimated at $3 billion, but much of it is invested in real estate.

Today, Trump went to New York to attend another hearing in a separate trial for 34 crimes related to irregular payments to a porn actress in 2016, a trial that was scheduled for March 25 and that would have to be rescheduled today.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Read also: Dancing to the rhythm of salsa, Donald Trump asks for the Latino vote (VIDEO)

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions