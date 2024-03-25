We have known for a long time that this day would come, but this did not make us any easier. The Audi R8 is officially dead. Or yeah, technically we’re not sure if Audi has plans to build an all-electric supercar under the same name, but for the real combustion-engined R8 it’s all over after two generations.

Top Gear witnessed the end of the R8. Audi assembled the last car at the plant in Böllinger Höfe, near Stuttgart. From now on, employees at this Audi plant will only build the electric e-tron GT. Above you can see what Audi’s latest “sensible supercar” looked like.

Technical characteristics of the latest Audi R8

Great way to say goodbye, right? The latest R8 is a “Performance quattro Edition” with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine producing 620 hp. That’s not exactly what you call “reasonable” these days. The R8 features a Vegas Yellow finish, 20-inch bronze-colored wheels, and additional carbon fiber trim on the outside.

The latest R8 will go not to a special customer, but to Audi Tradition, where it will live a quiet life as a museum piece. Let’s hope they fire it up again from time to time to rev the V10 to 8,700 rpm. Anyone who still wants an Audi R8 can, for example, contact Abt. Together with Scherer Sport, they supply a street-legal version of the R8 LMS GT2 called the Abt XGT. We recently had the opportunity to test this Abt.

There was already “the last R8”

In fact, the R8 pictured above wasn’t supposed to be the last. Audi previously said that this special edition of the R8 GT would be the last. But when the death of the supercar was announced, orders poured in. As a result, the regular quattro and rear-wheel drive versions took several months longer to sell. But now the end has finally come for Audi’s internal combustion engine supercar. Rest in peace, R8. It was a wonderful, noisy time.