Hamas also condemned the terror attack in Moscow, Russia. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the terror attack in Moscow which claimed the lives of at least 137 people. Hamas actually praised Russia for rejecting the US-led UN Security Council vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by several countries including Israel and the United States, said in a statement on Telegram and reviewed by UPI that it condemned the ISIS-K attack, which was carried out Friday evening at a concert hall in suburban Moscow.

“We at the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strongly condemn the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in the Russian capital, Moscow, and left dozens of people dead and injured,” read a Hamas statement, translated from Arabic, reported by UPI.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the leaders and people of Russia, as well as to the families of the victims of this criminal attack, and we wish a speedy recovery for those injured, and we express our full solidarity to Russia, its people, and their families. the victims of this tragedy.”

In an earlier statement, Hamas praised Russia – as well as China and Algeria – for rejecting an American draft resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in exchange for hostages in Gaza.

Russia criticized the language of the resolution as political, and accused it of leaving an opening for Israel to continue its attacks. The United States has long been Israel’s closest ally, and has recently stepped up its criticism of Israeli violence in Gaza – which is controlled by Hamas.

The United States claims that Russia and China, both of which have veto rights as permanent members of the UNSC, do not want the US-brokered resolution to succeed.

“The American draft resolution rejected in today’s vote at the UN Security Council contains misleading language and goes against the evil aims of the Zionist enemy, allows them to continue their aggression, and provides cover and legitimacy for America’s war of extermination. they are committed to our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement on Telegram reviewed by UPI.

Hamas said the ceasefire resolution did not explicitly demand an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.