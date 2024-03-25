loading…

Muhammadsobir Fayzov, one of four terrorist suspects in the massacre of 137 people at a concert hall in Moscow, Russia. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Four terrorist suspects who massacred 137 people in the mass shooting and arson at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, Russia, were brought to trial on Sunday.

This horrific attack occurred on Friday night as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was underway.

Two of the four suspects pleaded guilty after appearing at the Basmanny district court on Sunday. All suspects will be detained before being officially tried on May 22.

All suspects are from Tajikistan. They are Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev (32), Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda (30), Shamsidin Fariduni (25), and Muhammadsobir Fayzov (19).



Apart from killing 137 people, the attack on the rock band Picnic concert hall at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk also left 154 people injured.