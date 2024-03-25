loading…

Theodorus Theo Struyck, a 65 year old grandfather in the US who won the lottery of more than IDR 27.9 trillion. His neighbors were afraid that the suddenly rich man could be kidnapped by criminals who were after his money. Photo/New York Post

WASHINGTON – A 65-year-old grandfather in the United States (US) became an instant trillionaire after winning a lottery of USD 1.765 billion or more than IDR 27.9 trillion. This victory actually made his neighbors fear for the safety of this impromptu rich man.

Theodorus “Theo” Struyck has won the latest Powerball jackpot in California. Quoting a New York Post report, Monday (25/3/2024), he has put up a “no trespassing” sign at his residence in Frazier Park since becoming a trillionaire.

Even though he won such a big lottery, Theo did not hide his identity.

This made neighbors fear that Theo could be kidnapped by criminals who wanted his money.

“We’re keeping an eye on it, but you worry about irresponsible people,” neighbor Kevin Woten told US Sun.

“I was worried someone would come and put a sack over his head, throw him in the van and take him away, that kind of thing,” he said.

“I hope he will check security (on his return). You have to do it with that kind of money.”

“If he needs security he’ll be fine, I’ve got Jake here [anjingnya] and we’re cheap,” said Dan Perry, business owner ANC Fireworks.

“If I lived here I wouldn’t want to be named, now he’s got a big target on his back.”