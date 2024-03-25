For some, “real bands” are always together, they stay there and continue to produce work as a real team. A “complicated” phase may have arrived for the Maneskins.

Maneskin (or more correctly indicated “Måneskin”) would be in a somewhat particular moment in their growth as a group and in their career. The Italian band that conquered the world, in fact, is apparently going through a period of change. Damiano David’s recent statements, which opened up the possibility of solo experiences, have turned the spotlight on the group’s future.

The Maneskins are my foundation, my shield. At the same time I believe the time comes when every artist must experiment with himself. I think a oneman project could help people understand the group better. […] when we get back together we will be full of ideas and stimuli.

It doesn’t leave room for much doubt, the intent seems clear, the prospects as well. Damiano, who has moved to Los Angeles, has already undertaken some individual activities, for example performing in a fireworks tribute to Bon Jovi. Victoria, the most popular Italian bassist at the moment, has been the protagonist of several fashion shows in Milan and Paris and has announced an international tour as a DJ. Thomas has become a well-known face in the fashion world, while Ethan maintains a more discreet profile and remains more secluded.

The band still has a European tour scheduled which will start in June, but Italy has not been included in the dates. This has made Italian fans turn up their noses, hoping for a summer concert at the Campovolo Arena. The tour, in fact, will pass through Germany, Holland, Greece, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal. In August Maneskin will also fly to Japan, for a date in Tokyo and one in Osaka.

The different paths taken by the group’s members have fueled fans’ concerns about the group’s stability. There are those who think that this, for Maneskin, is just an upcoming break, necessary after a period of intense work, while others hypothesize an imminent breakup. Bands have always needed to take care of their relationship, exactly like a relationship: it’s a question of spaces and tensions.

Music critic Michele Monina claims that it is a physiological phase: “It’s not the end, it’s just a pause.” Monina also underlines how Maneskin are still young and that this break can be useful to recharge the batteries and find new ideas. For some, “real bands” are always together, they stay there and continue to produce work as a real team. But not all critics are harsh and pure about the most interesting rock phenomenon of recent years.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Maneskins. Damiano, meanwhile, has been spotted in the recording studio and this would fuel the rumors regarding the imminent release of solo works. Fans hope the band can get through this transition.