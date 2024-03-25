The alleged quarrel between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni during Vittoria’s birthday has once again sparked the debate on the Ferragnez.

There has been talk for a couple of days about the presence of the most followed couple in Italy, back together. But only because they were in the same place for a good cause, certainly not for the pleasure of sharing time as a couple. The news of the alleged quarrel between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni during Vittoria’s birthday, in fact, has sparked the debate on the Ferragnez again.

On the one hand, there are those who believed the indiscretion of the ‘Corriere della Sera’, imagining a scene of tension and nervousness. The situation was described as just that of a “broken” family and, clearly, not in an atmosphere of harmony. On the other hand, however, the sharp denial of the Social Investigator, Alessandro Rosica, has opened up new ideas to delve deeper into what is happening between Fedez and Ferragni.

Why does Rosica’s version have so much credibility? First of all, his role as a “social investigator” leads him to be constantly updated on the events of the Ferragnez. Precisely because Fedez and Ferragni have not spoken for weeks, there is even less likelihood that they will have something to argue about, especially on their daughter’s birthday. Furthermore, his direct knowledge of the couple allows him to grasp nuances that escape the paparazzi and the media. What is certain is that the situation is still complicated due to the media implications that are constant in the lives of the two:

The situation is harsh and unsustainable, also thanks to the paparazzi who besiege them 24 hours a day. In fact they would have ‘rightly’ shouted at a paparazzo.

It must be considered that Rosica’s reconstruction is the most plausible if we consider the context in which the party took place. On the one hand, the tension between Fedez and Chiara has been evident for weeks now, but this does not give certainty of an argument, on the contrary, the distance between the two is an effective antidote. On the other hand, the presence of pestering paparazzi could only make the situation worse, after weeks of “torture”.

The two ex-spouses certainly had a moment of nervousness, perhaps snapping at an overly intrusive paparazzo. But from here to talk about a “furious argument” on Vittoria’s birthday would be at least inappropriate.