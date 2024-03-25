According to the Mexican Drought Monitor of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the recorded rains were not enough to moderate droughts until March 15, 2024. Precipitation in other areas of the country favored drought in regions of Chihuahua , Sinaloa, Hidalgo and Veracruz.

Conagua classifies drought in the country into four categories: moderate drought (D1), severe drought (D2), extreme drought (D3) and exceptional drought (D4). The total number of municipalities with exceptional drought in the country totals 1,621, of which 34 belong to the state of Chihuahua, followed by the 33 belonging to San Luis Potosí.

Likewise, the states with the largest area with exceptional drought are Chihuahua (30.6%), Hidalgo (30.5%) and Querétaro (36.9%). The Drought Monitor map shows the areas where drought categories affect the country. Conagua highlights that only 3 states are in complete absence of drought (Baja California Norte and Sur and Colima).

On the other hand, the technical general subdirectorate of Conagua reported that the amount of water stored in Mexico’s 210 main dams, which can retain up to 92% of the country’s water, decreased from 48% to 47% since March 18.

