Fatigue is a topic that interests modernity. Especially in an industrialized, hyper-competitive economy that has production and the speed of all its processes as its main flag. That is why for the worker, the number of days of paid vacation is so attractive.

Worldwide, Iran is the country with the highest number of days off with 26 days of vacation plus 27 holidays with paid rest. They are followed by San Marino, Yemen, Andorra and Bhutan. Therefore, the region with the highest number of paid vacations is between Africa, the Middle East and the couple of countries in Europe. Curiously, one of the worst positioned in the world is the United States, since they do not have paid vacation days. What they do have is 10 paid national holidays.

Mexico, like the neighboring country, is among the 7% of countries that have the least vacations. Let us remember that breaks in our country are 12 days of paid vacation starting from the first year of work and eight independent national holidays.

Where do vacation days come from?

The main reason that encourages countries to generate paid festivities is religion. That is why Islamic countries have the largest number of paid vacations. This reason coincides with San Marino, with the exception that in the European country, the religion celebrated is Catholic. Cases such as Mexico, which is presumed to be secular, make it difficult to accumulate holidays. Although this should not be an impediment to taking care of the health of your citizens.

