If you have plans to travel to any of the country’s beaches, on the occasion of the Easter 2024 holidays, which some people can enjoy, consider that last Friday, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) gave know that 98 percent of these in Mexico are suitable for recreational use.

Year after year, the commission carries out monitoring through the state Health Risk Protection Areas (APCRS) to evaluate the quality of sea water in the 17 states of the country that have coasts. In 2024, sampling was carried out on 289 beaches in 76 tourist destinations before the 2024 Easter holidays officially begin.

The analysis found, according to a Cofepris statement, that of 2,238 samples from 393 points, 98% of the beaches, that is, 283, meet the standards for recreational use; However, it was found that 6 beaches exceed the levels of enterococci allowed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Which beaches are not suitable for these holidays?

According to Cofepris, it was established that these beach destinations are not suitable for recreational use, and that they represent a risk to the health of tourists. These are: Rosarito, Rosarito I, Tijuana, and Tijuana I in Baja California; and Tlacopanocha and Carabalí in Guerrero.

Cofepris coordinates with the APCRS of the two entities the implementation of immediate sanitation actions to achieve optimal conditions on these beaches, and prevent health risks.

Enterococci are, according to the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), very resistant microorganisms, capable of tolerating relatively high concentrations of salts and acids, and which are related to stomach diseases.

