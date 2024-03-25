The court admitted Silvano Toti Holding and its subsidiary Lamaro Appalti to the crisis resolution proceedings

The die is cast and the crisis is open for the group of brothers Claudio and Pierluigi Toti, the two most prominent exponents of the well-known Roman family of builders. A few days ago, in fact, with two contextual provisions the Capitoline court with the delegated judges Claudio Tedeschi and Francesco Cottone admitted respectively Silvano Toti Holding and its main subsidiary Lamaro Appalti (chaired by Claudio Toti) to the unitary procedure for settling the crisis, granting both companies protective measures from creditors and giving them until July 20 to present a plan of arrangement or debt restructuring.

It should be underlined that a few days earlier Lamaro Appalti signed a rental contract for the main business branch (public and private building works) with Toti Costruzioni, a new company recently established specifically and of which shareholders with a capital of 300 thousand euros they are, each with 33.3%, Alessandro, Filippo and Giulia Toti, members of the third generation of the family. The lease, which includes the extensive contract with Cinecittà Centro Commerciale, has a duration of 5 years and provides for a fee of 256 thousand euros/year plus a variable amount equal to 1.5% of the turnover for each year.

A few weeks ago in the capital Pierluigi Mancuso, president of Silvano Toti Holding, appeared before the notary Vittorio Occorsio together with the board of directors including the managing director Cristina Mazzoleni. Mancuso had stated that “following a careful examination of the economic-financial situation of the company, the board of directors deems it necessary to adopt a tool provided for by the business crisis code for the protection of business continuity” and that this tool is “the presentation of the application for admission to the pre-arrangement procedure, functional to the preparation of a continuous plan of arrangement with creditors”. Three professionals were appointed by the Toti holding: Francesco Marotta for legal assistance, Riccardo Tiscini for assistance with the preparation of the composition plan and Simone Manfredi for the certification of the plan itself.

The historic Roman company saw the crisis begin in 2015 and 2021 (last available financial statement) closed with a loss of 20 million euros, a debt of 215 million euros and a negative consolidated ebitda of 10 million. The condition of financial stress affected the entire group and, in particular, Lamaro Appalti.