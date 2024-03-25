The IS-K terrorist organization blamed for the attack in the Moscow theater had previously targeted the Netherlands, the Justice Department said. The Netherlands reportedly escaped attacks from this terrorist movement twice last year.

ISIS is the South Asian branch of the Islamic State terrorist group. The “K” in the name stands for Khorasan, a province in the former Persian Empire where the group wants to establish an Islamic state. This territory covers parts of modern Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The group has carried out attacks in the region in recent years, but IS is also becoming increasingly active in Europe. NCTV’s counter-terrorism coordinator reported in December that the group posed a growing threat. Several ISIS attacks have been thwarted in the Netherlands and Europe, NCTV reported in December.

One of these attacks was to be carried out on the Dutch consulate in Istanbul in early 2023, at the same time as the attack on the Swedish consulate. IS-K wanted to take revenge on the Netherlands and Sweden for the destruction of the Koran in these countries, Turkish media write based on the indictment of the Turkish prosecutor’s office.

The tearing of the Koran by right-wing extremist Edwin Wagensveld at the Turkish embassy in The Hague has caused great anger in the Islamic world. According to Turkish media, ISIS then tasked a 45-year-old Tajik in Istanbul with preparing attacks on the consulates.

Fake IDs

The man was helped by three IS-K fighters who remained in Istanbul under radar cover. They had already carried out reconnaissance at the consulates, but before striking, the 45-year-old Tajik felt remorse and revealed his plans to the authorities. Twenty suspects were arrested.

According to Turkish media, the case shows how IS operates underground cells in Istanbul. Recruits from Central Asia first travel to Turkey, where they are met at train stations and then placed in a safe house. There they are provided with financial resources and false documents. They then remain silent, waiting for the task.

Such an IS sleeper cell would also like to strike in the Netherlands itself last year. Last summer, a man from Tajikistan and his wife from Kyrgyzstan were arrested in Eindhoven, along with seven suspects who also came from those two countries and Turkmenistan. All seven were in Germany at the time. According to the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), the man from Eindhoven was looking for weapons to carry out “actions for Allah” together with the Germans.

The man came to the Netherlands as an asylum seeker in 2022. Before that, he spent several years in Ukraine. According to the Dutch prosecutor’s office, he was deported to Ukraine by Turkey in 2017 because he was allegedly a member of the Islamic State. In Kyiv, he is said to have become the leader of a local terrorist group. “He was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in Europe,” the prosecutor said at a preliminary hearing in September, based on information from the AIVD. “Leaders of IS-K support cells are said to have met for this purpose in 2020.”

Advocate

The man then traveled to the Netherlands, where he posed as a member of a Tajik opposition group. According to the prosecutor’s office, the specific target has not yet been determined, but “everything indicates” that they were “planning to carry out a major attack in the Netherlands and Germany if the resources were available to do so.”

His lawyer Frederike Dölle said there was no indication that her client intended to carry out the attack. According to her, the criminal case is largely based on intelligence information, which is “verifiable to a very limited extent.” The file also contains information going back to 2019 from the FSB, the Russian secret service, which was apparently closely monitoring ISIS networks at the time.

