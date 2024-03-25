This March 22, the Attorney General’s Office and the Special Assets Society (SAE) evicted what was ‘The Pablo Escobar Museum’. Roberto Escobar Gaviria, brother of the deceased drug trafficker and occupant of the property, had used countless tricks to preserve the property. ‘El Little Bear’, as he was known, alleged multiple disabilities, the lack of a place to live and, even, that the house was used as an “animal shelter.”

Pablo Escobar Museum: why had Roberto Escobar not been evicted from the house?

The house is located on Carrera 38 No. 18-70, in Medellín, and had already gone through the eviction procedure on two previous occasions. Escobar Gaviria prolonged the process by stating that he had no other place to live; However, according to Infobae Colombia, he has eight properties in his name registered with the Superintendency of Notaries and Registry (SNR).

Another argument was that he used the place as a home for abandoned dogs; However, the dogs that live in the house are purebred, used in competitions.

The authorities point out that the property was taken fraudulently; Therefore, it will be in the hands of the SAE to evaluate the resignification project. Pablo Escobar’s brother’s house is valued at 12,000 million pesos, just over three million dollars at the exchange rate.

Roberto Escobar used a bicycle factory as a front for his brother’s businesses. Photo: Web

Pablo Escobar Museum: how did it come into the hands of Roberto Escobar?

According to information from Infobae, the house was purchased on April 30, 1993, in the context of the war between the Colombian State and Pablo Escobar. The property was registered in the name of Hernando Del Río Duque, a trusted man of the boss. With the death of the leader of the Medellín Cartel, the property should have passed to his sister, but, following the custom of owning assets in his name, Gloria Restrepo de Velásquez was named the owner.

The Escobar family worker accepted this responsibility in 1996 in exchange for payment. However, the payments were not met by the family and the taxes on this home began to accumulate in arrears, along with debts that Restrepo had. It is at this moment when Roberto Escobar decides to convince Gloria to seize the home.

After the home was seized, its purchase was recorded for more than 1,000 million pesos. She was left in the name of Gilma Aidee Urdinola Ospina, wife of one of ‘El Osito’s’ children and sister of Iván Urdinola Grajales, one of the founders of the Norte del Valle Cartel.

In this way, the police discovered that a Pablo Escobar property ended up in the name of someone associated with the Norte del Valle Cartel, although managed by Roberto Escobar.

How many siblings did Pablo Escobar have?

Pablo Escobar had six siblings, all born from the marriage of Abel de Jesús Escobar Echeverri and Hermilda de los Dolores Gaviria Berrío: Roberto de Jesús, known as ‘El Osito’; Gloria Inés; Argemiro; Alba Marina; Luz María and Luis Fernando.