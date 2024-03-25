After the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia and the increase in fuel prices, the world economy is going through a crisis that has led nations such as Japan and the United Kingdom into a recession. However, this situation does not seem to occur to the same magnitude in some South American countries, as revealed by a recent study by the Ipsos company on satisfaction with the economic situation in different parts of the region.

Although it was expected that more countries would face an economic slowdown in 2024, for economist Alejandra Grindal and analyst Patrick Ayers, the situation has been redeemed over the months. This would occur due to indicators of the manufacturing industry, supply chains and equities, as indicated to Business Insider.

The South American country most satisfied with its economic situation

According to the survey by the Ipsos company, carried out on those under 75 years of age between December 2023 and January 2024, Colombia is the country in South America where its inhabitants are most satisfied with the economic situation of their nation, with 32%. This represents a 2% increase over figures from a year earlier.

Although the percentage of those who indicate they are not satisfied is still high, at 62%, Colombia reflects better results than other countries in the region such as Brazil, Chile and Peru, with 34%, 31% and 26% respectively.

Colombians are the South Americans who are most satisfied with their economy. Photo: IPSOS

On the other hand, when asked about their own economy, 61% of Colombians indicated they were satisfied, while 37% were not. Regarding their jobs, 79% agree with it and 76% agree with their co-workers.

These results arise in relation to the favorable situation that Colombia has been receiving in the first months of 2024. According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), the economy of the coffee-growing nation presented a growth of 1.6% in January 2024 , mostly caused by the 10.26% increase in activities such as agriculture, mining and quarrying, livestock farming, hunting, forestry and fishing.

The Colombian economy has shown a slight increase in the first months of 2024. Photo: Mudo Social

The South American country least satisfied with its economic situation

The Ipsos report revealed that the country least satisfied with its economic environment is Argentina, with 78%. These data are supported by the constant increase in prices of food or services. In this sense, the International Monetary Fund estimates that in 2024 the nation governed by Javier Milei will have an inflation of 253.4%

Argentina is the country in South America that is least satisfied with various aspects of its economy. Photo: Ipsos

Peru is next on this list, with 71% dissatisfaction and only 26% approval. They are followed by nations such as Chile, with 67%, and Brazil, with 64%.