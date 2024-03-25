New images of blood, new threats. The attack claimed by ISIS in Moscow, whose toll seems to exceed one hundred deaths, raises the bar of violence again. In an already dark period, marked by the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, the return of the fear of attacks adds to the winds of war that continue to blow in the heart of Europe. What impact does it have on people’s psyches? The “constant state of alert” is making us “increasingly vulnerable and fragile”, eroding our “capacity for resilience”. And when tension rises, “we witness a progressive freezing. The dimension that should alarm us most is that of indifference, because here our humanity is lost even more”. It is the analysis of the psychiatrist Claudio Mencacci, co-president of the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoPharmacology (Sinpf) and emeritus director of Psychiatry at the Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan, who highlights to Adnkronos Salute the risk connected to these continuous states of alert to which we are forced by the times we are living in.

“We have returned to mass terrorism – reasons the expert – After having experienced episodes of more individual terrorism in the post-Covid period, the return to mass terrorism makes us understand how we have once again entered a further variable of this era of volatility and fragmentation. The central theme is this continuum, which has accompanied us since September 11, 2001, 23 years later, in an atmosphere that adds gloom to gloom. This translates into a state of alert and we have been saying this for years now : we are becoming more and more vulnerable and fragile. The capacity for resilience and to return to a ‘post stressful situation’ condition is reducing. We thought we had reached the maximum with the Covid-war-climate change combination and among other things on this “The last variable, which we deal with on a daily basis, the alarms can no longer be postponed. To this situation, which is already more than explosive, this new variable is now added which introduces a further phenomenon of alert and alarm into daily life.”

“As clinicians we know that, when tension becomes more and more exaggerated, we progressively witness the establishment of a situation almost of numbness – explains Mencacci – No longer anxiety and depression. We go further, into this condition of dullness. And then we have to call it by its name: we enter the condition of indifference. I feel that the issue is increasingly pressing”, warns the expert. “We become insensitive to the reasons of others and also to our own emotions and experiences.”

And indifference, continues the specialist, “then stands out as the loss of the capacity that makes us human, which is empathy, compassion. This is a condition of which we should be increasingly aware. Faced with these war drums, this perception of feeling a bit on a precipice, with the catastrophe of imminent nuclear war and the catastrophe of unstoppable climate change only postponed by a few decades, the risk is that this situation will arise which is no longer only impotence, but it is indifference.”

Fear? It’s that indifference “becomes a bit like a sin. The eighth capital sin”, warns the psychiatrist. We therefore need, concludes Mencacci, “an awakening of consciences. The invitation is not to give in to fear, but to remain in social connection, not isolate or dissociate from a social point of view. Don’t think that your little protection can save the individual from the community”.