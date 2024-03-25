MOTOR
Type Liquid-cooled, 3-cylinder in-line, DOHC
Displacement 2,458 cc
Bore 110.2 mm
Stroke 85.9 mm
10.8:1 compression
Maximum power 182 HP (134 kW) at 7,000 rpm
Maximum torque 225 Nm at 4,000 rpm
Ride-by-Wire injection, electronic injection
Exhaust 3-in-1 stainless steel manifolds, with 3-outlet silencer
Final drive Shaft drive, bevel gearbox
Multi-disc clutch, oil bath, anti-hopping
6-speed gearbox
CHASSIS
Aluminum frame
Single-sided swingarm, in cast aluminium
Front wheel 17 x 3.5 inches, cast aluminum
Rear wheel 16 x 7.5 inches, cast aluminum
Front tire 150/80 R17 V
Rear tire 240/50 R16
Showa upside down 1+1 47mm cartridge fork, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Rear suspension Fully adjustable Showa piggy-back reservoir MSW, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, travel
107mm wheel
Front brakes Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 monobloc caliper
4-piston stylema, optimized cornering ABS
Rear brakes Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Optimized Cornering ABS
Multifunction instrumentation with color TFT screen with:
• Digital speedometer
• On-board computer
• Digital tachometer
• Gear position indicator
• Fuel gauge
• Service indicator
• Thermometer
• Clock
• Riding mode (Rain/Road/Sport/Rider)
The TFT Triumph Connectivity System can be integrated as an accessory and features a Bluetooth module
