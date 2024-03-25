The Penguin, the series dedicated to the famous Batman antagonist, will debut in the autumn on Max in the United States (in Italy it will most likely be broadcast on Sky) and will consist of eight episodes. The series is set in the universe of Matt Reeves’ film The Batman and Colin Farrell will return in the unrecognizable role of the Penguin. A new teaser for the show has been released.

What we know about the plot of The Penguin

The series is part of the DC Elseworlds and will be set after the events of The Batman. In that film, Oswald Cobblepot was not yet the iconic crime boss seen in the comics, but the ending opened the door for “Oz” to rise within the hierarchy of organized crime on the streets of Gotham City. Although there is no official synopsis yet, it seems obvious that the show will focus on this narrative arc, taking inspiration from mafia-style films and series such as Scarface and The Sopranos, and will show the mechanics of the criminal world of a dirty and realistic Gotham.

The series, which will consist of a single season, will represent the bridge that will connect Matt Reeves’ first film with the sequel to The Batman with Robert Pattinson, which was recently postponed to October 2, 2026.

The cast and producers of The Penguin

Colin Farrell has once again transformed into the title character of the series, wearing prosthetic makeup that makes him almost unrecognizable. The cast also includes Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Mark Strong (Kingsman Secret Service), Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen. Lauren LeFranc (Agents of SHIELD) serves as the series’ showrunner and head writer, while Craig Zobel (Easttown Murder) directed the first three episodes. In addition to Matt Reeves and Colin Farrell, the producers of The Penguin are Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, Dylan Clark and Bill Carraro.

The new teaser for The Penguin

The Penguin will be available this fall in the United States. It is not yet known whether it will arrive in Italy at the same time.