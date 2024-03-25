The most exporting countries in the world have proven to be fundamental in international trade and lead the global economy with their production capacity and the quality of their products. On the list of the main sellers we find China, the United States and Germany, which stand out for their important contributions in various sectors.

These nations positioned in the first three places exceed 3.3 billion, 2 billion and 1.6 billion dollars, respectively, in the export of various products.

However, there is a Latin American country that, due to its growth in exports, is today part of this list.

Latin American leader in exports

Mexico has positioned itself as the ninth largest exporter in the world, since it reaches a total export value of 593,012 million dollars.

According to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO), between 2022 and 2023, Mexico rose four positions in the classification of countries with the highest volume of exports, which is why it managed to enter the select group of the top 10.

Ranking of the leading export countries in the world. Photo: The Economist

With this position, Mexico has registered its highest level in history. This significant progress is consistent with national statistics, which show that Mexican exports experienced an increase of 26% during 2023, compared to the previous period.

How does export benefit countries?

Global trade plays a crucial role in shaping the global economic landscape, facing both opportunities and challenges on its path to growth and sustainability in nations. According to Statista, when a country grows its export production it brings benefits such as:

Exporting plays a crucial role in shaping the global economic landscape. Photo: Comex

Economic growth: is driven by export activity, since it allows nations to expand their production and, consequently, increase their gross domestic product (GDP). By marketing goods and services internationally, countries obtain extra income that plays a fundamental role in their economic development. Economic diversification: it is achieved through the export of a wide range of products and services, which allows countries to reduce their dependence on internal markets. This approach becomes critically important during phases of local economic recession, as income from export activities can contribute to the stabilization of the economy. Access to international markets: These are considerably broader than any nation’s domestic market and offer companies the opportunity to expand their potential customer base. This, in turn, increases your potential for growth and profitability, opening new avenues for business development. Economic stability: Exports offer a relatively more stable source of income compared to other components of the gross domestic product (GDP), such as consumption and investment, which can show greater volatility. This feature makes it easier for nations to better manage economic cycles. Job creation: the diversification of destination markets for their exports allows countries to provide greater employment protection against economic fluctuations that affect particular markets.

In the case of Mexico, he highlighted the value of its exports to the world, which surpassed that of economies such as Russia, Canada, Hong Kong, Belgium and the United Kingdom. In addition, it is the only Latin American country present in the top 15 nations with the highest volume of merchandise exports throughout the globe.