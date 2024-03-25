The income of all Dutch households combined grew by 1.4 percent last year. This was announced on Monday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). In particular, wages rose rapidly: from 440 to 474 billion euros.

We are talking about the so-called real disposable income. This amounts to all wages, profits collected by entrepreneurs, and benefits minus inflation-adjusted taxes. This figure is slightly different from purchasing power, explains CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen. “The most important difference is that real disposable income takes into account the total income of all households combined, while purchasing power only takes into account the income dynamics of households that had income in both years.”

More for households

A 1.4 percent increase obviously doesn’t mean everyone is 1.4 percent better off—one household will benefit from more of the increased income than another. But according to Van Mulligen, the statistics show something different. “If household income is growing faster than GDP, that means a larger share of the economy’s output is going to households than before.”

Over the past ten years, real disposable income has generally grown faster than last year. In 2022, this was 2 percent compared to the previous year. Only in 2013 did the total amount decrease.

Mortgage debt has fallen sharply, as in the previous two years, Statistics Netherlands further writes. Total debt was still 84.8 percent of GDP in 2022, up from 79.9 percent last year. This is not due to gross domestic product growth, which was barely higher than in 2022.

