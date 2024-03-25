As Easter approaches, thousands of people in Mexico are preparing to enjoy a well-deserved vacation on the country’s coasts. However, a recent warning from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) puts vacationers on alert: certain beaches have alarming levels of contamination by fecal matter, which makes them unsuitable for recreational activities.

YOU CAN SEE: Mexican triumphs in New York with Peruvian food restaurant: “Tiger’s milk drives them crazy”

Cofepris carried out an exhaustive analysis of 2,238 water samples on 289 beaches and identified 6 of them whose waters exceeded the permitted limits of Enterococcus faecalis bacteria. This study, carried out in collaboration with state entities, reveals that, although the majority of beaches are considered safe, there is a percentage that represents a real risk to the health of bathers due to their high fecal contamination.

What are the beaches most contaminated with fecal matter in Mexico?

Cofepris has specifically pointed out four beaches distributed between Baja California and Guerrero that have exceeded health safety limits. In Baja California, the beaches of Rosarito and Tijuana have attracted attention for their high level of pollution. Meanwhile, in Guerrero, Tlacopanocha beach and Carabalí beach in Acapulco are also on this black list. These destinations, popular with tourists for their natural beauty, are now overshadowed by the presence of harmful bacteria.

Bathers could suffer serious health consequences. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: Cybertruck: how much does the Tesla truck that Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, bought cost

What happens if I swim on a beach with fecal matter?

Contact with water contaminated by Enterococcus faecalis can have serious health consequences. This bacteria, part of the normal intestinal flora of humans and animals, can become a dangerous pathogen under certain conditions, causing urinary infections, bacteremia, and even more severe diseases such as endocarditis and meningitis. The resistance of this bacteria to several antibiotics further complicates the treatment of infections, making it essential to avoid contact with contaminated water.

What actions has the Government of Mexico taken regarding fecal contamination?

Faced with this situation, Cofepris has not stood by. In coordination with the state agencies for Protection against Health Risks, sanitation efforts have been initiated on the affected beaches, in order to eliminate health risks to visitors. Since 2003, continuous monitoring of water quality in tourist sites has been carried out, focusing on prevention policies and rapid response to health alerts.

Enterococcus faecalis is the bacteria that could cause health damage. Photo: Center for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute of Health

YOU CAN SEE: The country with the highest natural arch in the world is in Latin America: it is more than 80 million years old

The best beaches in Mexico to visit during Holy Week

For those looking for safe and less crowded alternatives, there are numerous beaches in Mexico that guarantee an unforgettable vacation experience without the risk of fecal contamination. Among the recommendations are:

Michigan Beach in GuerreroIsla Lobos Beach in VeracruzCorrales Beach in JaliscoCacaluta Beach in OaxacaParaíso Beach in TulumNorth Beach in Isla Mujeres.

These hidden gems promise not only clean waters, but also the tranquility of enjoying the paradisiacal Mexican environment away from the crowds.