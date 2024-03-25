The former CEO of Terna broadens the range of shareholders of his Donnarumma & Partners: his wife and son are also in the business

Stefano Donnarumma, former CEO of Terna, considered one of the managers closest to Giorgia Meloni and in pole position to take over from Luigi Ferraris as company head of Ferrovie dello Stato in the upcoming public appointment game, continues to take care of his business.

In fact, after becoming Equita’s senior advisor a few weeks ago for the development of alternative asset management, he is now expanding the number of shareholders of his Donnarumma & Partners, established a few months ago to deal with classic consultancy for companies active not only in the energy sector, with a focus also on Made in Italy SMEs to be listed and on the growth of startups.

A few days ago, in fact, in Rome a private agreement was registered before the notary Marco De Luca with which Donnarumma sold 50% of his boutique to Aldebaran Investments, for a price equal to the nominal value of the share (5 thousand euros). The shareholders of the buyer, a new company set up in Rome with 100 thousand euros of capital a few weeks before and before the same notary, are 95% Isabella Selmin (Donnarumma’s wife) with 95% and who is the sole director and her son Antonio with the remaining 5%.