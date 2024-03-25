One of the most interesting upcoming cinema releases is certainly The Fall Guy, an action-drama film directed by David Leitch, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, released on May 1st at the cinema and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The revenge of the man behind the scenes

The Fall Guy, a film directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train), tells us the story of a stuntman named Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who, as a supporting actor to Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), ends up finding himself investigating the mysterious disappearance of this.

At this point without the main star of the film, filming is irreparably blocked and the project, directed by Colt Seavers’ ex-girlfriend, Jody (Emily Blunt), risks being abandoned.

Out of love for her, Colt will set off on a daring search for the first missing actor, but he can’t imagine the trouble he’ll get into and all his acrobatic skills and courage will be needed to save Tom, the film and Jody’s career, proving that the man behind the scenes can also be a more than valid protagonist.

A great actor to represent the common man

Ryan Gosling is certainly one of the actors of the moment, thanks to his very happy cinematographic choices, not least that of Barbie, where he plays a fragile and very blond Ken, which earned him, among other things, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, not only for the different and varied acting skills that he has demonstrated in all these years, but above all also for his singing and musical abilities, already seen in films such as La La Land and in Barbie himself, where with I’m just Ken he has always become more of a cult actor from many points of view, also thanks to his brilliant live performance at the 2024 Oscars.

His performances in recent years have perhaps not earned him all the recognition he would have deserved, but he is certainly an actor who has been able to evolve a lot from the Disney television context in which he was born, demonstrating great acting skills as in Half Nelson, The Thomas Crawford Affair , Lars Is a Girl of His Own, Blue Valentine and of course the aforementioned films by Chazelle, Gerwig and several others.

But there are so many roles that the actor, married to his colleague Eva Mendes, has been able to interpret.

From the romantic Noah in The Pages of Our Lives, to the super-fit, friendly playboy in Crazy Stupid Love, even arriving at modern noirs like Gangster Squad, up to political dramas like The Ides of March, or fleeting but intense interpretations in Like Thunder, a in short, an actor capable of doing everything, except remaining the same as himself.

Lo stuntman secondo Ryan Gosling

However, one of the roles that this film certainly acts as a counterpart to is certainly Drive, Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 masterpiece, in which he also plays a stuntman, but in a completely different way compared to The Fall Guy,

His acting was decidedly more intimate and profound in that case, with very little dialogue in a film with a very effective use of light for narrative purposes, an unforgettable soundtrack and decidedly less acrobatic than Leitch’s circus film.

A useful comparison, for those who loved Windings Refn’s film, could be this acrobatic film, also to compare the versatility of the talented Canadian actor in two roles that are so similar, but so different at the same time.

In fact, Ryan Gosling demonstrates his chameleonic nature in this film, abandoning the intense and taciturn The Pilot of Drive. Here he literally transforms, with brilliant jokes and hilarious gags in true David Leitch style, because for the common man Ryan Gosling/Colt nothing is impossible: whether he does it for love as in these two films or for self-love as in others, nothing it’s impossible for the Canadian actor/musician.

The true Hollywood chameleon manages not to contradict himself even in this film, and manages in his latest cinematic effort to transform himself from an ordinary man, in a film that shouldn’t even be his, to the unexpected heroic and acrobatic protagonist of it.

Two very luxurious co-protagonists

The cast that Leitch was able to put around the Canadian actor is, however, of an equally great level, starting from his co-star, the excellent and fascinating British actress Emily Blunt, who is also at a great moment in her career after her excellent performance in award-winning Oppenheimer which earned him an Oscar nomination and other excellent films, such as the two A quiet place directed by her husband John Krasinsky.

In addition to Emily Blunt, the choice of Aaron Taylor-Johnson also proved to be the right choice. He too was at a great period in his career, which took him from Kicking Ass to Vronski in Anna Karenina at a very young age, without forgetting cult films such as The Beasts and The Bullet Train by Leitch himself, all roles which will lead him to interpret soon, the prestigious role of James Bond.

What to expect from The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy promises to be one of those films for lovers of adrenaline and action films a bit like Michael Bay, a true wizard of special effects, but with that ironic and brilliant touch typical of action comedies so in fashion today à la Guy Ritchie, all united according to the David Leitch style, with love as the underlying glue, in this action movie which promises, in its right mix, to make us jump… not from a plane perhaps… but from an armchair of cinema, that certainly is.