Vehicular traffic represents a big problem for various countries in the world, since it significantly impacts the economy and the environment. Recent studies, such as the TomTom Traffic Index, shed light on this global phenomenon, allowing a detailed analysis of the cities with the greatest delays, among which not only South American metropolises stand out, as previously thought.

The index methodology is based on a vast collection of geospatial data, providing a year-over-year comparative analysis of how automobile traffic is evolving in various parts of the world. Statistics are crucial to better understand how transportation policies, road infrastructure and citizens’ habits influence congestion.

The city in South America where the most hours are lost due to traffic per year

Lima, the capital of Peru, is the city in South America that registers the highest loss of hours due to traffic annually, according to the international TomTom Traffic Index ranking. Javier Prado Avenue is one of the most chaotic and congested points in the Peruvian city. In addition, the metropolis is the fifth with the highest vehicular traffic in the study, which evaluated 387 cities in 55 different countries.

The calculation of the annual time lost due to vehicular traffic positions Lima as the second most affected city. Graphic: Nmas.

For its part, according to estimates by the Peruvian Institute of Economics (IPE), traffic in the Peruvian capital generates an annual loss of S/2,000 million in terms of productivity. The traffic problem evolved in Lima to the point that traveling a distance of 10 km requires an investment of 30 minutes on average. The analysis also provided details of the days on which there is the highest vehicle concentration.

According to the analysis, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 6 pm, have become the most critical times, since traffic reaches a time of 42 minutes per 10 km. This mark is followed by Thursdays and Fridays, with a delay of 41 minutes in the same time range and distance. In general terms, Lima residents can lose around 157 hours a year due to traffic congestion.

Lima among the 5 cities with the most traffic in the world

Although Lima occupies second place in terms of hours lost due to traffic congestion, in the ranking of the cities with the most traffic it occupies fifth place, behind London, Dublin, Toronto and Milan. The classification is given by the time spent to cross a 10 km section. This makes the Peruvian metropolis the only one in South America among the top five positions. Bogotá is the closest city in the region, ranking 19th. At the Latin American level, the city closest to Lima is Mexico City, ranking 13th.

A curious fact is that the capital of Mexico also remains close to Lima in the ranking of hours spent in traffic per year, since it is positioned in third place with 152 hours. In first place is Dublin, Ireland, with 158 hours. According to the media Nmas, the phenomenon occurs in cities that “tend to be in developing countries with rapid urban demographic growth.”

Cities with the highest vehicular traffic

London, England. Dublin, Ireland. Toronto, Canada. Milan, Italy. Lima, Peru.