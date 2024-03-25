You can make a great impression with the cheapest AMG GT from Marktplaats.

Drive up in a beautiful coupe. A car that can be driven to the customer, but which can also offer pleasure from a kilometer away. Most of the world now screams “Porsche 911.” Boring! Choose something different, like the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Now that the new one has been unveiled, it means the car is finally starting to depreciate a bit. By the way, it won’t be easy. For a long time, prices ranged from 90 thousand to 100,000 euros. Now you can buy one of these GTs for less. The cheapest Mercedes-AMG GT from Marktplaats is a great example of this.

This is also nice to look at. No black, gray or silver. No, this GT is painted dark blue. How chic do you want it to be? This early example still has the classic AMG grille rather than that Panamericana face that is now found on every Vito and which is now more outdated than a Patty Brard documentary.

A neat appearance is a mask. The car was dismantled from below. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is ideal for thrilling your nerves. So the GT in question is no longer completely standard.

622 pcs.

We’re looking at the base model Mercedes-AMG GT. Good for 476 hp as standard. If you wanted more horses, you had to rely on the 510 hp S. This AMG has neither 476 nor 510 hp. The car has been tuned and now produces 622 hp at the rear wheels. That’s more horsepower than the Porsche 911 Turbo S of the time! It must be a cannon in the intermediate sprint, there is no other way.

Mercedes-AMG has a beautiful design. In addition to the beautiful blue color, you have AMG Performance bucket seats in the cabin and Alcantara trim on the headliner and lower dashboard.

The cheapest Mercedes-AMG GT from Marktplaats is owned by a private individual. The advertiser says you should save up for a McLaren, but then this AMG should be first. The car has covered 79,950 kilometers and can be purchased for 79,950 euros. Creative price, however. No bidding is possible, but the price is always negotiable, right?

