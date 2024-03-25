Four suspected terrorists in the bloody attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall theater have been officially arrested. According to an initial analysis of the images by the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, it actually appeared to be four men who claimed responsibility for last Friday’s attack on behalf of the Islamic State Khorasan terrorist group. The death toll from the attack currently stands at 139 people, with 182 injured.

Late on Sunday evening, four men were brought to court in the Basmanny district of Moscow. The full names of the terrorists are also published here – although two of them were previously mentioned in the news under different names and the NRC cannot verify their identities. All have Tajik citizenship.

Suspect Dalerjon Barotovich Mirzoev, photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

The man on trial, Saidakrami Moerodali Ratjabalizoda (30), has a bandage on his head after his right ear was cut off and he was fed during his arrest – as seen in a video of his first interrogation.

Noticeably shabby

Muhammadsobir Sokirtsonovich Faizov (19 years old) drove in almost unconscious in an orange wheelchair, with a catheter and bare chest, in a white hospital gown. During his arrest, he suffered an eye injury. He has since undergone surgery and was questioned again in his hospital bed. Shamsutdin Faridduni (25 years old) and Dalerjon Barotovich Mirzoev (32 years old) also received visible injuries.

“We now know who committed this atrocity against Russia and its people,” President Vladimir Putin said in a speech Monday night, “by radical Islamists whose ideology the Islamic world itself has fought for centuries.”

Suspect Muhammadsobir Sokirtsonovich Faizov will appear in court on Sunday. Photo by Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Images of suspects being abused quickly appeared on Telegram over the weekend, leaked through channels linked to the intelligence services themselves. Asked about the torture of terrorism suspects, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I leave this question unanswered.” All suspects have now admitted their guilt.

“Russian intelligence and intelligence services are the world’s experts in murder and torture,” writes Russian intelligence expert Andrei Soldatov in The Guardian. AND [geheime dienst] The FSB is also quite skilled at investigating attacks after the fact.”

In 24 hours

The key word here is “after the fact,” because while the likelihood of the perpetrators escaping punishment seems slim, the question remains how it is possible that police and surveillance in Russia failed to prevent the attack. On March 7, the American embassy warned of an impending attack by “extremists.”

Suspect Shamsoetdin Faridduni behind glass, photo by Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

The embassy then warned to avoid large gatherings for 48 hours, “including concerts.” Russian President Vladimir Putin last week called the notice “clear blackmail.”

Now, after the attack, ignoring the warning appears to leave Putin vulnerable. Perhaps this is why Putin still refuses to blame the fundamentalists. In a speech Monday night, he said the attack was carried out by “radical Islamists” but those responsible were still under investigation – and Putin believes it could only be one side: Kyiv. “This atrocity can only be a link in a series of assassination attempts on those who have been fighting our country since 2014 by the “neo-Nazi regime” in Kyiv.” The Kremlin has not yet provided supporting evidence of a connection with Kiev. Only the fact that the terrorists were allegedly detained near the city of Bryansk – southwest of Moscow, closer to the Belarusian than to the Ukrainian border.

historian Timothy Snyder Putin dedicated his security apparatus to the project of destroying the Ukrainian nation and state

The attention to Kyiv after the terrorist attack says everything about Russia’s priorities, experts now say. „[Vladimir Poetin] dedicated its security apparatus to the project of destroying the Ukrainian nation and state,” historian Timothy Snyder wrote in his newsletter on Sunday. Snyder says the Kremlin will do everything it can to prevent Russians from learning that the policy could put them in danger. For this reason, Ukraine is now being blamed.

Preventing jihadist violence has long been a focus of the Kremlin. After the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001, this was one of the few issues on which Moscow agreed with Washington.

But the repression that Putin must maintain and Ukraine must subdue militarily appears to have diverted the intelligence services’ attention. Thousands of intelligence officers are stationed in occupied parts of Ukraine. It’s also funny that on the day of the attack, the “LGBTI movement” was included in the list of “extremist and terrorist organizations.” Just like Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram is an extremist. In Russia, which is becoming increasingly authoritarian, services are increasingly required to monitor and control.

Moreover, Russia is less aware of fundamentalist tendencies in Central Asia than in Russia’s Islamic republics. “The FSB has a lot of experience fighting extremists in the Caucasus, where they have spent huge amounts of money, but Central Asia is more of a blind spot,” researcher Mark Galeotti told The Guardian.

No police

In some places, criticism has also been expressed about the fact that there were no security forces or police at the concert. But ultimately the fact is that a terrorist cell will always look for weaknesses in the system. “Preventing terrorist attacks is almost a fantasy,” sociologist Kirill Titaev tells the Russian website Meduza.

It may be an illusion to think that all flows of people can be provided. But this is an illusion that the Kremlin must try to preserve while also keeping censorship and oppression of its own people in check. Extensive surveillance in the form of data and video surveillance with facial recognition software is also available – these methods are also mentioned in the statement that the FSB was subsequently able to find the terrorists so quickly.

But it is repression and distrust of its own population that also prevent the FSB from doing its job efficiently, says Andrei Soldatov. The FSB cannot collect the necessary information “because other things are needed: the ability to exchange information between agencies, both domestic and foreign, as well as trust between these agencies and within these agencies,” Soldatov said.

The crackdown has undermined trust in the security services, Soldatov said. “Fear and mistrust have already given rise to all sorts of conspiracy theories, calling into question and undermining everything the Kremlin has said about Friday’s attack.”

