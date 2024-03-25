Last January 24th in the pages of ‘Repubblica’ they criticized Beatrice Venezi’s conducting of the orchestra, judging her to be “inadequate for the role” and her direction of the orchestra to be “inconsistent with the musical performance”. The three musicians of the Sicilian Symphony Orchestra Foundation have now been suspended from work and pay, two for a week and one for a day. The story begins at the end of February, when the Foundation issued a disciplinary measure against the musicians. After two days, the three orchestra professors replied in a letter, which set out the reasons that led to the protest. After about 20 days, the response arrived from the Sicilian Symphony Orchestra, which in the person of the superintendent Andrea Peria rejected the reply letter believing it necessary to impose the sanction against the workers.

According to what Adnkronos has learned, however, the matter risks not ending here and will almost certainly have a legal aftermath: the orchestra members of the Politeama of Palermo have in fact put the matter in the hands of lawyers, and in all likelihood it will go to court. According to those directly involved, who expected this provision, it would be “an own goal” by the Foundation.