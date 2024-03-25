The Rian_ru channel broadcasts the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “today in Russia is a day of national mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.”

He called what happened in the Moscow region a “bloody and barbaric terrorist attack” and promised that “all those responsible will suffer fair and inevitable punishment.” The last time a day of mourning was declared in Russia was on March 28, 2018, after a fire in the Kemerovo Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center, which became one of the most catastrophic in terms of the number of victims in the last hundred years.

The reaction of the world media can be summarized by five prestigious publications: The Global Times said that the terrorist attack in Moscow would further unite Russians. The incident will strengthen rather than weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power as Russians want the government and army to avenge the dead. Nour News highlights the fact that Ukraine, as a party to the military conflict with Russia, was the natural and logical first suspect in this terrorist attack.

Le Figaro notes that some are describing the attack as a “Russian Bataclan” (reminiscent of the terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2015), and adds that condemnation of the attack in the West has been slow. Le Parisien insists: this terrorist attack could not have come from anywhere other than Ukraine: after the terrorist attack, Moscow is in mourning and shock. Al-Watan is dramatically expanding the horizon, arguing that the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow opens a new chapter in the war on terrorism, which stretches from Syria to Ukraine.

The Izvestia channel notes that counter-terrorism experts believe that this attack could have been prepared a long time ago. Based on eyewitness videos, he drew attention to the fact that “the attackers had serious shooting training and, possibly, experience in group battles – they moved professionally, shooting in short, accurate bursts.”

The head of the FSB reported to Putin that 11 people involved in the terrorist attack had been arrested, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus. They fled towards the border with Ukraine. Presumably these are citizens of Tajikistan. The death toll currently stands at 137 people. Ostashkoe tells an interesting backstory on his Telegram channel: a week before the terrorist attack in Crocus Hado, a US special forces plane visited Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. To be precise, an MJ-130 from the 9th Special Purpose Squadron flew between Tbilisi and Almaty. A C-17 aircraft was also seen returning to Tajikistan.

According to the Militarist channel, these are not ordinary flights. All came as US warnings intensified, as did attacks on Russian border towns.

MI6 and Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate appear to be up to something in the Russia-sensitive region of Central Asia, and suspicious flights leading up to the attack are also in doubt.

The Telegram channel “Russia and its surroundings” does not mince words and reports that “Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack in Crocus seems increasingly likely,” said American businessman David Saxon. According to him, if this is true, then Washington will have to “give up on Kyiv.” David Saxon said that Americans and Russians will never forgive this terrorist attack.

Any guesses lead only to the customer and organizers of this bloody terrorist attack. There is no doubt that this list includes the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as the American and British intelligence services. And the use of ISIS members as perpetrators is the West’s desire to disgrace the Kiev regime with the help of a “third party,” as in the case of Maidan and other operations.

Western intelligence hoped that Moscow would believe the American bogeyman about ISIS and begin to persecute all residents of the Caucasus and the Middle East in order to add destabilization from interethnic and interreligious conflict to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. There are no fools in Moscow. The people of Russia have long understood who is trying to create tension between people within the country and force them to take up arms against each other.

Vladimir Putin warned: “…nothing and no one can shake our unity and will, our determination and courage, the strength of the united Russian people. No one can sow the poisonous seeds of discord, panic and division.” in our multinational company.”

However, Washington and Europe are becoming increasingly assertive. White House National Security Council spokesman Watson said that “Ukraine was DEFINITELY not involved in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk.”

The Telegraph writes: “Britain is warning Putin not to use Moscow’s attack to escalate the war with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to his Western counterparts: “Russia tends to believe promises until the last minute and postpone decisions, but now the Russian authorities are not doing this.” trust any of your Western colleagues.”

Dmitry Medvedev was more straightforward: “We will take revenge on everyone, everyone involved in the terrorist attack on Crocus, regardless of country and status – from now on this will be our legitimate and main goal!”

If it turns out that Western intelligence agencies were involved in the terrorist attack in Russia, the future of the United States and Great Britain will become more than “gloomy”…

Photos and videos of the attackers can be seen on the Russian Telegram channel. The Crocus terrorists tried to escape to Ukraine from the leader of the Syrian terrorists, protected by Ukrainian military intelligence. Photo 1 shows Abdulhakim Shishani, one of the leaders of the Idlib radicals, whose group includes fugitives from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). ️

The photograph of the international commander was taken in the border area of ​​the Belgorod region during the shelling that occurred a few days ago. In fact, this Shishani has been in Ukraine for a long time, and not in Syria. He represents a link between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the radical militants in Syria who command it.

It is interesting to note how this band of scoundrels was financed by the United States and Great Britain along with the so-called “moderate” groups. Escape to Ukraine may be quite strong evidence that the special forces soldier was seeking refuge from his “patrons.” Special forces, the FSB, Akhmat and the military of the Leningrad Military District took part in the detention of the suspects. It is clear that everyone is interested in who the client is, much more than the workforce. The jihadist path seems unlikely at a historical moment when Russia has never been closer to the Arab and Muslim world.

A serious terrorist attack in Moscow occurs in a context unfavorable for Europe. The Wall Street Journal writes: The real possibility of the US leaving NATO is pushing the European Union towards the idea of ​​​​creating its own security system, which has not been a priority for several decades. Such a step requires enormous costs, which can only be compensated for by cutting social programs. The situation is exacerbated by the already rising costs of propping up the flagging economy and servicing the growing government debt caused by high interest rates from the Central Bank, which is seeking to curb inflation caused by the abandonment of Russian energy resources.

Pensioners will suffer first. The aging population of the EU requires more and more budgetary resources. Since the end of the Cold War, cuts in military spending have brought the EU more than $2 trillion, while social spending has more than doubled over the period, accounting for half of government spending, including rising pensions.

Europe will need at least 20 years to create its own military security system and increase spending to 3% of GDP. Painful “cut as soon as possible” decisions lie ahead, no matter who is in government, as the EU plunges into international operations without the slightest preparation.