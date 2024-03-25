You can see the standings after the Australian Grand Prix and into 2024 here, as well as some of the highlights we particularly liked.

It was an early rise! The Australian Grand Prix started at 5am, which was especially early. Or on time if the bars in your city also close at 4am.

Then you go to the hairdresser to lubricate your mouth and relax during the race. We decided to go to bed on time, get up early and drink coffee, after which the fight with the Sandman began.

Luckily we were treated to an original race! One we haven’t seen for years.

Amazing things after the Australian Grand Prix

Of course, we have all the titles, positions and reviews for you. But before that happens, here are eight things that amazed us about the 2024 Australian Grand Prix:

WHAT IGNORANCE!

Max Verstappen usually wins races. He does it very well. But something special happened this past weekend: he suffered a mechanical failure. This doesn’t happen often. So it’s not surprising that this happens from time to time.

The team’s response was not particularly sympathetic. Verstappen wasn’t hired to do it, but season after season you have a (much) faster car than everyone else, but if something goes wrong you can’t say ‘damn it’ to it. At Autoblog, we’re not allowed to do that either.

Sainz is free!

This isn’t the first time a top athlete has performed better when the pressure is off. But we haven’t often seen something as good as with Sainz. The Spaniard’s opening race was already impressive and he performed well again yesterday.

And not just because Verstappen had problems. Unlike his teammate, he was on top of things all weekend. In the race, Sainz took his chance and overtook Verstappen at the first opportunity.

ALO sports jewelry

He is perhaps the best driver of the last 25 years. Either way, it’s the driver who regularly chooses the wrong team. Or at least he was rarely in the winning car. Ralf Schumacher recently said that Fernando is more or less too old for Formula 1 and that we need younger drivers. The sport needs better drivers. High-ranking drivers.

Spectacular drivers. If the car has even a little speed, there is ALO. Yes, and although his younger teammate (Stroll) did very well this weekend, in the end he was many times slower in the race. So while the oldies are performing, they can stay. Only this push to Russell was not so pleasant.

Ricciardo is under pressure again

Until now, Daniel Ricciardo’s performance has not been up to par. As with Nyck de Vries, Danny Rick doesn’t have a better car or the same teammate who gets a little more out of it.

This weekend the difference SEEMED much larger than it actually was. In qualifying, Ricciardo was kept within the track limits (his Q2-worthy time was taken away) and in the race the bubbly Australian had to go out too early. So sawing the legs of a chair is not entirely justified and is rather a case of scoreboard journalism. True, the situation will have to improve very quickly, because Yuki already has six points in the same karting.

And a little more with Perez

Of course, in the end Cheko showed an excellent game, but was it so? As Kees van de Grint so eloquently says: “A car is only as good as its co-driver.” And if you take Verstappen out of the race, you suddenly see that Red Bull is very fast, but in the hands of Perez, nothing special happens.

After half the race, the Mexican found himself in sixth position. and in those 12 seconds at Piastri, Sergio was unable to close the second half of the race. According to Red Bull, it was because of the damage to Sergio’s RB20 car that he had less downforce and higher wear, but Sergio himself did not realize this. Special.

Damage Alpine

The highlight for Alpine came in the third lap when they announced via Twitter (which Musk calls X) that BOTH Alpines had passed Verstappen. Humor.

But the sad truth is that they are the worst team on the field. For the factory team this is unforgivable. According to Laurent Rossi, the success of old team boss Szafnauer in fourth place was impossible, but it is simply terrible. Rossi rejected so many people that there was nothing left.

Haas

Haas, on the other hand, takes a different route. This team just finished in the points with two cars! The reduction in tire wear during the race is (much) less severe than last year. The new team leader’s approach seems to be working.

Both Magnussen and Hulkenberg felt good all weekend. FOM is now making the mistake of calling Günther Steiner the Martien Meiland of Formula 1. You can’t use it for everything. For example, during the interview no one understood Gunther’s questions.

Drivers Championship

If Ferrari had followed the team’s instructions, they would have been better off letting Leclerc win so he could have taken the lead in the World Cup standings. Thanks to a great P2, he moves up to P2 at the expense of Checo (who drops one place). Sainz missed the previous race but now gains maximum and rises from 6 to 4. Russell drops from 4 to 7.

The standings after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows:

PositieCoureurTeamPunten1Max VerstappenRed Bull512Charles LeclercFerrari473Sergio PerezRed Bull464Carlos Sainz Ferrari405Oscar PiastriMcLaren286Lando NorrisMcLaren277George RussellMercedes188Fernando AlonsoAston Martin169Lance StrollAston Martin910Lewi s HamiltonMer cedes811Yuki TsunodaVCARB612Oliver BirmanFerrari613Nico HulkenbergHaas314Kevin MagnussenHaas115Alexander AlbonWilliams016Guan ZhouStake017Daniel RicciardoVCARB018Esteban OconAlpine019Pierre GaslyAlpine020Valtteri BottasStake02 1Logan Sargent Williams0

Constructors’ Championship

Ferrari is 4 points behind Red Bull. McLaren is now clearly the third team. Aston Martin and Mercedes are clearly locked in a battle that neither wants to fight. The situation is especially bad with Aston Martin, which was the second team last year. This year the rearguard is bigger than ever: VCARB (AlphaTauri), Haas, Williams, Stake (Sauber) and Alpine. Haas and VCARB now have multiple points, and Williams is close. Steak had a bad weekend, Alpine just had a bad weekend.

The standings after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in the Constructors’ Championship are as follows:

PositionTeamPunten1Red Bull972Ferrari933McLaren554Mercedes275Aston Martin266VCARB47Haas48Williams09Stake F1010Alpine0

Qualifying match

No big surprises. Well, the fact that Sainz is faster than Leclerc is something special. Leclerc is usually a little faster in qualifying. Russell is now always faster than Hamilton, and the time difference is also quite large.

The standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the qualifying match are as follows:

CourierCoureurVerstappen3Perez0Hamilton0Russell3Leclerc1Sainz1Leclerc1Bearman0Norris2Piastri1Alonso2Strol1Gasly0Ocon3Albon3Sargeant0Tsunoda3Ricciardo0Bottas3Zhou0Hülkenberg1Magnussen2

Fastest lap of the race

Even though Sainz won, he was not the fastest man on a single lap. It was, of course, Charles Leclerc.

The standings after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix for fastest racing laps are as follows:

DriverTeamNumber of fastest laps in the raceLeclercFerrari2VerstappenRed Bull1

Driver of the day

Sainz is confidently leading in this ranking! Then take a look! 2 times! And of course this is completely justified. In every race Sainz competed in in 2024, he was named Driver of the Day. And now again.

The standings after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in the Driver of the Day categories are as follows:

KurorTeamAantal nominationsCarlos SainzFerrari2Oliver BiermanFerrari1

Did Autoblog’s editors predict the race correctly?

No, of course not! They didn’t even come close! They’re both Red Bull drivers, so they didn’t make the podium (in case you missed it). However, Wouter and Michael had Carlos Sainz Jr. good opportunities. Again, yes.

The standings after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in the editorial rankings are as follows:

RedacteurPuntenJaap (VER, PER, LEC)25Wouter (VER, PER, SAI)16Michael (VER, SAI, PER)14

1 point for the correct driver in the Top 3, 5 points for the correct driver.

These Grand Prix have already taken place:

March 2 | Bahrain Grand Prix, March 9 | Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 24 | Australian Grand Prix

The calendar includes the following Grand Prix:

April 7 | Japanese Grand Prix April 21 | Chinese Grand Prix May 5 | Miami Grand Prix, May 19 | Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix May 26 | Monaco Grand Prix, June 9 | Canadian Grand Prix, June 23 | Spanish Grand Prix June 30 | Austrian Grand Prix July 7 | British Grand Prix, July 21 | Hungarian Grand Prix July 28 | Belgian Grand Prix August 25 | Dutch Grand Prix September 1 | Italian Grand Prix, September 15 | Azerbaijani GP September 22 | Singapore Grand Prix, October 20 | US Grand Prix, October 27 | Mexican Grand Prix, November 3 | Brazilian Grand Prix November 24 | Las Vegas Grand Prix, December 1st | Qatar Grand Prix, December 8th | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The first meters of the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix will take place on March 22 at 2:30 am!

