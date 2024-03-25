Lucca – The second edition of the “SportCity Meeting”, organized by the SportCity Foundation, took place over the weekend in the monastery of the former monastery of Sant’Agostino di Pietrasanta (LU) with the participation of Italy’s highest sports governing body. , parliamentarians, sports managers, more than 150 administrators of Italian municipalities, managers of important companies in the sector.

This year’s event theme, entitled “Republic of the Movement”, was named so not only due to the principled inclusion

in art. 33 of our Constitutional Charter recognizing the “educational, social and promotional value of the psychophysical well-being of sporting activity in all its forms”, but also emphasizing the importance of networking to specifically achieve the spread of basic physical activity.

The event, moderated by Rai Sport director Jacopo Volpi, was attended by many actors who took turns participating in various thematic discussions.

After a welcoming speech from the Mayor of Pietrasanta, Alberto Stefano Giovannetti, the Minister of Sports and Youth, Andrea Abodi, presented an overview of the projects implemented and in progress in the sports sector. Subsequently, speakers included, among others, the Deputy Vice-President of CONI Silvia Salis, the Vice-President of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia Mario Anzil, the Councilor for Education and Equal Opportunities of the Liguria Region Simona Ferro, the Policy Adviser for the Promotion and Training of Sports of the Municipality of Genoa – Alessandra Bianchi, President of the Rome Metropolitan Assembly Svetlana Celli, Director of the Territory of Sports and Health Lorenzo Marzoli, Head of Advertising and Marketing of the Institute of Sports Credit, Dr. Deborah Miccio.

The event was attended by the commander of the sports center of the Financial Guard, General B., representing the sports groups of Fiamme Djalle. Antonio Marco Appella, who, illustrating the various initiatives organized by Fiamme Gialle during last year’s SportCity Day in Ostia, Sabaudia and Predazzo, headquarters of our Nuclei, which became “SportCity 2023”, highlighted in his speech how: “Institutional sports groups are now are a fundamental component of national sports not only at a high level, but also for the spread of mass sports. In this activity, Fiamme Gialle, whose youth sections date back to the 1960s, has long collaborated with SportCity, as they believe that in their mission it is important to impart to young people fundamental values ​​for the growth of individuals and society. This is a special year for the Fiamme Gialle because in 2024, in addition to the Olympic and Paralympic prospects, the 250th anniversary of the Guardia di Finanza Foundation is celebrated and, among the celebratory events, the Corps will also participate in important sporting events of absolute importance.” .

Subsequently, the champion of the yellow-greens, originally from Pietrasanta, silver Olympic hammer thrower in Sydney 2000, Nicola Vizzoni, was also invited to the stage, who explained how: “The children no longer know how to move, it is necessary to return the game to normal.” parks and squares to introduce young people to movement and, consequently, to competitive sports.”

During the meeting, the authorities and public figures of the Italian cities present signed the so-called. “Carta di Pietrasanta”, a declaration of intent for the development of “Sports Cities” in the country.

Finally, numerous administrators, managers of companies, associations, organizations presented their best practices and successful formats for export in the sports sector, addressing from a general point of view the topic of European and Italian opportunities in terms of funding tenders and dissertations. promoting basic physical activity in our cities.