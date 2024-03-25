The whole E10 debate is in danger of being revived. Currently, at most gas stations in Germany you can refuel with four types of fuel: Euro 95 (E5), Euro 95 (E10), Euro 98 (E5) and diesel fuel (B7). This will change. Germany will add new types of diesels, and Euro 95 (E5) may make way for them.

Many new diesels are still sold in Germany. Last year, almost half a million new diesel vehicles were registered with our eastern neighbors, representing more than 17 percent of the total number of vehicles. Here in the Netherlands there is less of that. In 2023, a total of 4,638 new diesels were added. That is about 1 percent of diesel sales in Germany.

Why the supply of gasoline in Germany will decrease

The German government has approved the sale of new types of diesel. AutoBild reports this. From April, the B10 will be available in addition to the standard B7 diesel. This is diesel fuel mixed with a maximum of 10 percent biofuel. Gas stations may also offer other types of biodiesel, such as HVO 100. These stations do not provide a hose, but may exclude Euro E5 from their range.

There is currently a rule that gas stations in Germany must offer alternative gasoline in addition to Euro 95 (E10). By this we mean Super and Superplus. Both fuels are categorized as E5 and are better suited for older vehicles. Modern cars have no problems with E10, but they can also drive on E5.

In general, Germany will soon say goodbye to the E5 Euro-95 variant. It is still possible to refuel Euro-95 E5 in Germany, but over time this fuel will be replaced by biodiesel. It is unknown when the use of gasoline will be phased out. If you then want to fill up with gasoline with little or no ethanol content, you will have to make do with Euro 98. At least as long as this fuel remains available in E5.